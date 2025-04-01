Thorndike Press To Host Large Print Book Signing For Award-Winning Author, Pam Muñoz Ryan At TLA 2025 Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to a recent study conducted by Project Tomorrow , large print increases students' engagement in learning and enjoyment of reading. 87% of teachers saw a positive impact on their students' reading success when they made the switch to large print books.

Book signing details are as follows:

Who: Pam Muñoz Ryan will be signing and giving away free copies of the English and Spanish editions of her large print books, Mañanaland and Esperanza Renace (Esperanza Rising ), while supplies last.

When: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 10:30am – 11:30am Central Time

Where: Gale Booth #1117, TLA 2025 Conference , Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX

Author Bio: Pam Muñoz Ryan is an American author and the 2018 U.S. nominee for the international Hans Christian Andersen Award. She is the author of ECHO, a Newbery Honor book and the recipient of the Kirkus Prize. She has written over forty books, including the novels ESPERANZA RISING, BECOMING NAOMI LEÓN, RIDING FREEDOM, PAINT THE WIND, THE DREAMER, ECHO, and Mañanaland. She is the author recipient of the National Education Association's Civil and Human Rights Award, the Virginia Hamilton Literary Award for Multicultural Literature, and is twice the recipient of the Pura Belpré Medal and the Willa Cather Award. Other selected honors include the PEN USA Award, the Américas Award, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor, and the Orbis Pictus Award. You can find her on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram or the web at: .

About Thorndike Press

As the leading large print publisher, Thorndike Press from Gale , part of Cengage Group, helps readers of all ages enjoy books. Publishing unabridged reprints in large print format for middle-grade and young adult readers started in 1999 and our catalog of more than 1,000 titles grows monthly with high-interest fiction and nonfiction books, including contemporary classics, award-winners and bestsellers. Founded in Thorndike, Maine, in 1977, our commitment to producing high-quality, 100% guaranteed large print books supports young readers as they develop the skills necessary to become successful, confident, lifelong readers.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit .

