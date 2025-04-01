Pathfactory And Zoominfo Announce Strategic Integration To Personalize Buyer Journeys With Visitor Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new integration leverages ZoomInfo's robust Reverse IP Lookup technology to provide unprecedented visitor intelligence directly within the PathFactory platform. Joint customers of ZoomInfo and PathFactory will be able to identify previously unknown website visitors, enrich visitor profiles with comprehensive firmographic data, and dynamically personalize content experiences in real-time.

"Our new integration with ZoomInfo represents a giant leap forward in terms of buyer journey personalization," said Dev Ganesan, CEO and President of PathFactory. "We know buyers want to self-serve through their buyer journey. To meet this need we're giving marketers the ability to understand and engage their audience in real time."

"In today's digital landscape, understanding your website visitors is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity," said Carl Koussan-Price, SVP of Marketing at ZoomInfo. Our integration with PathFactory transforms anonymous web traffic from a black box into a crystal-clear window of opportunity. Now, marketers can instantly connect with the right prospects, delivering personalized experiences that turn casual visitors into engaged customers."

Joint customers of ZoomInfo and PathFactory will experience a number of benefits, including:



Instant Visitor Enrichment: PathFactory now automatically retrieves detailed business intelligence on website visitors, uncovering valuable engagement opportunities without manual intervention.

Dynamic Content Personalization: By accessing real-time enriched data, PathFactory can instantly adjust content experiences, ensuring each visitor receives precisely targeted, relevant content tailored to their company profile and interests.

Advanced Analytics: Marketers gain deep insights into content engagement across visitor industry, company size, and geography. Seamless, Scalable Solution: The integration requires minimal setup, allowing sales and marketing teams to immediately leverage enhanced visitor intelligence with zero additional effort.

The integration is available immediately to all joint customers of PathFactory and ZoomInfo.

About PathFactory

Providing the right content to the right individuals at the right time has become essential to enabling B2B teams to hit revenue targets. PathFactory is a content intelligence and personalization platform that enables B2B marketers to create personalized content experiences for both accounts and individual buyers. With PathFactory, go-to-market teams access the industry's deepest and most detailed content engagement analytics to track buyer and content engagement throughout the entire buyer journey.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI ) is the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers businesses to grow faster with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation. Its solutions provide more than 35,000 companies worldwide with a complete view of their customers, making every seller their best seller. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses with go-to-market intelligence that accelerates revenue growth, please visit .

