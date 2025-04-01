Re-Bath Strengthens Presence In Washington, D.C. Metro Area With Three-Territory Agreement

Former Amazon Executive, Kourtnie Perry-Calhoun Expands Footprint of One of America's Largest Bathroom Remodelers in the Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The bathroom remodeling industry is booming in 2025, and Re-Bath is capitalizing on this growth with a new three-territory agreement to bring its high-quality, convenient services to the Washington, D.C. metro area. With Virginia and Maryland ranked among the nation's fastest-growing states for franchise unit growth , new franchisee Kourtnie Perry-Calhoun sees this market as a prime opportunity to leverage her decades of marketing and management experience and introduce one of America's largest bathroom remodelers to new customers.

Kourtnie Perry-Calhoun brings over 21 years of corporate leadership experience, including an executive role at Amazon as of November 2024. Her background also includes serving as Director of Marketing at Marriott International and Head of Marketing Choice Hotels, equipping her with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in customer service, team management, and brand marketing.

Having lived in the D.C. metro area for over 17 years, Perry-Calhoun is deeply invested in her community. She is actively involved with local track clubs, including USA-JA Track Club, and affiliates with a range of community organizations, such as churches and Black Greek Letter organizations. Perry-Calhoun's territories will serve Fairfax and Arlington counties in Virginia, Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland, and Washington, D.C, with locations expected to open in early April.

"While researching franchises, the more I learned about Re-Bath, the more I was blown away by the opportunity," said Perry-Calhoun. "I'm a data-driven person, and Re-Bath provides its franchisees with proven models, processes, and roadmaps for success. It's an exciting time to be in this industry, and I can't wait to tap into my decades of marketing and business and people management experience to introduce this incredible brand to new people across the D.C. metro area."

The International Franchise Association's (IFA) 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook projects that franchising will outpace overall U.S. economic growth this year. Re-Bath hopes to build on this momentum and fill available territories throughout the country. Hot markets include California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"As more people seek out bathroom remodeling services, we're excited to have Kourtnie join our team at such a pivotal time," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath . "With her extensive background in corporate leadership, her passion for customer service, and her understanding of how to build a successful team, she has all the qualities to thrive as a multi-territory franchisee for Re-Bath. We're looking forward to seeing her represent our brand in the booming D.C. metro area and expand our reach to new customers."

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath earned the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 Franchise 500® , the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 and No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's 2024 Top 500 Nationals List .

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit or for more details on the franchise opportunity.

