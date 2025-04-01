Qanapi Innovates Data Security For Google Workspace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Qanapi's innovative API service applies zero-trust security principles directly to the data, offering a new level of protection beyond traditional network and application security. The company is also launching itsfor, giving organizations even greater control over their data security while using Google Workspace.

This simple, cost-effective solution enables Google Workspace's Client-Side Encryption feature, helping to ensure sensitive data is protected from third parties. With Qanapi's KMS, organizations can deploy the service in under 5 minutes-no technical expertise required.

"The ease of setup, combined with powerful encryption, makes it an ideal solution for regulated industries," said Trent Telford, CEO & Founder of Qanapi. "We're enabling organizations to confidently use Google Workspace with full control over their encryption keys."

"Bringing Qanapi Key Management Service for Google Workspace to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Qanapi can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Qanapi's KMS is designed for seamless, low-cost, and scalable deployment. The per-user-per-month pricing model eliminates the need for large upfront investments in third-party key servers, making advanced encryption accessible to businesses of all sizes.

This offering builds on Qanapi's commitment to providing innovative data security solutions tailored to the unique needs of GRC and public sector organizations.

This service is especially valuable for industries such as finance, healthcare, and law enforcement, helping them meet strict compliance standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and CMMC, while maintaining workflow efficiency.

Key Benefits:



Zero-Trust Security : Protects data at the core with advanced encryption.

Quick Deployment : Set up in under 5 minutes with no technical expertise.

Cost-Effective : No large upfront costs-pay per user, per month. Regulatory Compliance : Supports compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, CMMC, and more.

Qanapi's focus on simplifying encryption and key management empowers organizations to use Google Workspace securely, enabling broader adoption in regulated sectors.

Qanapi's unique data protection and privacy solutions are on exhibit at Google Cloud Next '25, - BOOTH 3194, 9th - 11th April, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

About Qanapi

Qanapi is helping shape the future of data security, compliance and governance with cutting-edge data encryption solutions to help public sector and commercial organizations of all sizes safeguard sensitive, industry regulated, or mission-critical data. Discover more at qanapi .

