Introducing Young® Cleardefensetm Silver Fluoride - A Breakthrough In Sensitivity Protection From Young® Specialties

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "ClearDefense Silver Fluoride is the future of patient care," said Kenneth Serota, CEO of Young Innovations. "This noninvasive solution for dental sensitivity not only provides effective relief, but also minimizes the risk of discoloration, enabling clinicians to offer a better treatment experience while prioritizing patient comfort."

"At Young, we are committed to improving patient care while empowering clinicians to practice at the top of their license," said John Frymark, Vice President of U.S. Direct, Marketing, and Analytics at Young Specialties. "ClearDefense Silver Fluoride exemplifies this mission - providing an effective, easy-to-use treatment that enhances both patient comfort and clinical outcomes. We are thrilled to bring this innovation forward and continue driving meaningful progress across the oral healthcare industry."

VIDEO: Introducing Young® ClearDefenseTM Sliver Fluoride

In lab settings, demineralized dentin treated with Young ClearDefense results in minimal discoloration when compared to 38% SDF. 1

Breakthrough sensitivity protection

ClearDefense Silver Fluoride treats dentinal hypersensitivity by occluding dentin tubules. Its unique formulation of 0.2% nanosilver, 3% sodium fluoride and vegetal chitosan offers noninvasive relief from sensitivity.

Minimized discoloration risk

Unlike traditional silver fluoride treatments, ClearDefense is formulated with only 0.2% nanosilver, significantly lowering the risk of discoloration while maintaining its powerful protective benefits.

Designed for patient comfort

ClearDefense Silver Fluoride offers a gluten-free, water-based formula with no ammonia, low odor, and a non-irritating application, ensuring a more pleasant experience for patients.

Simple, one-step application

With an easy-to-use single-step application requiring no rinsing or posttreatment restrictions, ClearDefense seamlessly integrates into dental practice treatment protocols, enhancing efficiency without compromising effectiveness.

ClearDefense Silver Fluoride is now available for purchase through Young Specialties . Clinicians can register for CE courses to learn more here . For more information, visit clear-defense or contact [email protected] .

About Young Specialties

Young Specialties knows that status quo oral healthcare treatments simply don't solve for chronic disease. That is why they are committed to delivering leading-edge specialty products that enable clinicians to deliver optimal patient experiences and clinical outcomes. Young's reputation as an industry-recognized leader is rooted in the belief that good oral health is good overall health. They are passionate about empowering clinicians to practice at the top of their license by providing preventive oral healthcare solutions that promote complete and effective chronic disease management. No matter the treatment stage, clinicians and their patients trust Young: Transforming Dentistry, Transforming CareTM.

To learn more about Young Specialties, visit youngspecialties , and connect with Young on social media: Instagram and Facebook .

About Young Innovations

Young Innovations, parent company to Young Specialties, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and educator across the oral healthcare industry dedicated to developing and supplying innovative solutions that connect good oral health to good overall health. Young's mission is to create A Lifetime of Oral HealthTM for dental professionals and their patients and is committed to strengthening the dental community by empowering clinicians to practice at the top of their license.

To learn more about Young Innovations, visit younginnovations , and connect with Young on social media: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

1 Young ClearDefense is indicated for the treatment of dentinal hypersensitivity in adults. Product may discolor tooth structure depending on the level of compromised dentition. In similar in vitro studies, 38% SDF when combined with potassium iodide can also reduce or minimize discoloration of tooth structure.

Karaduran B, Çelik S, Gök MK, Koruyucu M. Evaluation of staining potential of Silver Diamine Fluoride, Potassium Iodide, Nanosilver Fluoride: an in vitro study. BMC Oral Health. 2024 Jun 16;24(1):699. doi:10.1186/s12903-024-04370-y

SOURCE Young Innovations