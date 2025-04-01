Marathon Watch Expands Its Iconic Search And Rescue Collection With An Extended OSAR-D Family

Leading supplier of genuine military timepieces unveils new OSAR-D size options and a striking Arctic white dial

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marathon Watch , the leading supplier of genuine military timing devices, announced the expansion of its OSAR-D collection (Original Search and Rescue with Date), building upon its legendary Search and Rescue series. Revealed during the Time to Watches Geneva exhibition, this expanded family introduces two additional sizes and a new striking Arctic white dial option for the existing 41mm size and the two new sizes (36mm and 46mm).

Combining military-grade durability with precise engineering, the OSAR-D builds on Marathon Watch's legacy of the original 41mm SAR, which set the standard for Search and Rescue timepieces in the early 2000s. As not all operators nor missions are built the same, the expanded OSAR-D collection offers more size options while maintaining Marathon's signature craftsmanship and military-grade quality.

"The original SAR was meticulously crafted to meet the demands of Search and Rescue professionals," said Mitchell Wein, President of Marathon Watch. "The OSAR-D family furthers that legacy while evolving to meet the diverse needs of today's operators. Blending technological advancements with time-honored craftsmanship, the OSAR-D continues to perform while maintaining the trusted reliability that Marathon is renowned for."

The expanded OSAR-D family maintains the enhanced features introduced in 2024 with the successful launch of the 41mm OSAR-D with black dial, including improved MaraGlo illumination for increased visibility, larger indices for faster reading, and increased clarity on the cyclops date window. The addition of the Arctic white dial is designed to improve legibility in bright conditions, offering unparalleled readability in extreme environments.

Each timepiece is powered by bespoke Marathon x Sellita automatic movements. The venerable SW-200 movement is the engine driving the 36mm and 41mm sizes. The jumbo 46mm edition is equipped with the new SW600 movement, which boasts an impressive 62-hour power reserve, now the largest power reserve Marathon has to date. Each model in the OSAR-D family is also fitted with an Incabloc® shock absorber, reinforcing its durability for high-stakes missions.

The OSAR-D family exemplifies Marathon's dedication to durability and the evolving needs of those who rely on their equipment in the harshest environments. With this latest expansion, Marathon continues to set the standard for delivering high-performance, mission-ready timepieces.

The 41mm Arctic OSAR will be available for pre-orders on marathonwatch beginning April 1st, with shipments starting in mid-May, and will be priced at $1,500 USD with Marathon's 3-piece rubber strap kit, or $1,800 USD when paired with a stainless steel bracelet. The 36mm and 46mm sizes will be available in the second half of 2025, with prices ranging from $1,000 – $2,500.

About Marathon Watch:

For nearly 85 years, Marathon Watch has been a family-owned company specializing in an extensive array of precision instruments designed to measure time, temperature, and distance. Today, all Marathon watches are built with industry-leading standards at the company's own factory located in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Many people know Marathon as a long-standing supplier of timepieces to the allied armed forces. Today, Marathon is the Allied forces' only remaining official supplier of watches. Marathon is also proud to supply high-quality tools to law enforcement and rescue professionals whose jobs absolutely require reliability and value.

