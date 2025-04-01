Fortress Government Solutions Receives Impact Level 6 Security Accreditation From U.S. Navy

Fortress Platform Cleared to Store and Process Information Classified Up to the Secret Level

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Government Solutions , a cybersecurity partner for the U.S. military and defense industrial base (DIB), today announced that the Fortress Platform has achieved Impact Level 6 (IL6) accreditation from the United States Navy. Fortress can now store and process both Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Secret levels of data.

DoD's contractors and partners are in the crosshairs of dangerous cyber threat actors, like China's Volt Typhoon and groups from other hostile nation-states. IL6 signifies a high level of security clearance, allowing a cloud service provider to store and process classified information up to the "SECRET" level. IL6 certification grants the ability to handle highly sensitive national security data with the most stringent protection measures.

"Our national security relies on timely and secure access to mission-critical data," said Alex Santos, CEO of Fortress. "IL6 accreditation allows Fortress to further assess risk to the U.S. Navy's critical supply chains and provide our nation's warfighters with the tools necessary to thwart nation-state threats and protect U.S. assets at home and abroad."

The Fortress Platform provides a comprehensive, sophisticated, automated approach to managing and securing complex supply chains against cyber threats and organizational risks. The Fortress Platform was presented with the 2024 Critical Infrastructure Security Winner Award for its excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Fortress engages industry leaders through the Asset to Vendor (vendors) and North American Energy Software Assurance Database (software) data exchanges and works with vendors to fulfill customer requirements enabling critical collaboration.

Today's announcement extends Fortress's mission-driven efforts to provide supply chain cybersecurity solutions to the federal government. Fortress currently serves three of the six military branches and seven of the top ten public utilities. The company is also part of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborativ (JCDC), America's preeminent public-private sector partnership of cybersecurity organizations.

"The best and most secure tools must be available to Government agencies on direct, easy to use contract vehicles," Santos said. "Fortress is proud to make all of our critical supply chain cybersecurity solutions available on the GSA MAS contract awarded in 2024."

