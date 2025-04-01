Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Expands Leadership Team With Fraud Prevention Expert Glenn Prager

Veteran Fraud Prevention Leader Joins LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Strengthen Program Integrity and Protect Public Funds

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the addition of Glenn Prager as Executive Director of Government Risk Solutions, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of our nation's critical social safety nets. Prager, a proven leader in combating fraud, waste, and abuse, brings over two decades of public and private sector experience leveraging data, analytics, and technology to ensure benefits reach those who truly need them. Glenn will work across key markets, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, State and Local Medicaid Departments, and Inspector General Offices.

"With today's rapidly evolving fraud landscape, ensuring the integrity of federal and state benefit programs is more critical than ever," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions – Government. "Glenn Prager's unparalleled expertise in program integrity, forensic auditing, and multi-jurisdictional fraud investigations makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership will strengthen our ability to support government agencies in their mission to protect public funds, while ensuring those in need receive essential services."

Prager's career has been defined by his dedication to strengthening government oversight, developing anti-fraud strategies, and enhancing compliance across Medicare, Medicaid, and other federally funded programs. His experience includes leadership roles as the Inspector General for the State of Arizona, at the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General, and with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), where he spearheaded high-profile investigations and shaped national fraud prevention policies. His ability to leverage technology and analytics in fraud detection has revolutionized industry best practices, reinforcing financial oversight and operational efficiency.

"I once chased billions-now I chase trillions," said Glenn Prager. "The scale of fraud today requires advanced technology, innovative strategies, and a deep commitment to program integrity. I am excited to join LexisNexis Risk Solutions to help government agencies modernize fraud prevention efforts and ensure benefits go to those who need them most."

With the addition of Glenn Prager, LexisNexis Risk Solutions continues to expand its expertise in leveraging data, technology, and analytics to protect government programs and drive meaningful impact across the public sector.

