Promising Surface Exploration Informs Tibooburra RC Drilling Program

Recent exploration by Novo at the Clone prospect included detailed structural, lithological and regolith mapping, pXRF and < 80# mesh soil sampling, and rock chip sampling.

Novo rock chip sampling returned peak results of 89.6 g/t Au and 41.9 g/t Au from mullock dump samples associated with historical workings, and 31.4 g/t Au and 10.4 g/t Au from quartz vein outcrop over 700 m of strike, supporting previous high grade drill results.

Soil sampling defined a ~ 600 m long and up to 250 m wide coherent anomaly > 30 ppb Au, with peak results of 1,585 ppb Au and 1,440 ppb Au .

Mapping defined a west dipping thrust ( Clone Thrust ) associated with high grade gold mineralisation and significant sericite-carbonate alteration.

A ~2,000 m targeted RC drill program is planned to commence in April 2025 to test this high-grade gold mineralised trend.

RC drilling at Clone completed by Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX: MHC) in 2023, highlighted potential for shallow dipping high-grade gold mineralisation, with excellent drill results returned from 11 holes including1:



7 m at 7.23 g/t Au from 81 m, including 3 m at 16.1 g/t Au (CL0007)



9 m at 6.03 g/t Au from 16 m (CL0010)



6 m at 4.22 g/t Au from 66 m, including 2 m at 11.65 g/t Au (CL0004)

31 m at 1.29 g/t Au from 60 m, including 3 m at 6.52 g/t Au (CL0002)

The Manhattan RC program tested some 250 m strike of an interpreted trend > 700 m to a maximum depth below surface of 75 m.

The Clone prospect is underexplored with mineralisation open in all directions and trending under cover to the south. The southern cover sediments extend for up to 15 km over the prospective target basement corridor and provide opportunities to explore for potential 'blind discoveries'. Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:“We look forward to commencing our RC drill program at the Clone prospect, which forms part of our Tibooburra Gold Project, located in northwestern NSW. “Tibooburra is a standout exploration opportunity due to previous high-grade drilling results and compelling exploration upside. We aim to start drilling this month and the program we have developed will test several priority gold targets which were identified through our recently completed three-week reconnaissance program. The remainder of 2025 is set to be a busy year exploration-wise for Novo and we are focused on executing on our strategy and delivering significant value to our shareholders.” PERTH, Australia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( Novo or the Company ) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that an RC program at the Tibooburra Gold Project ( Tibooburra ) ( Figure 1 ), located in northwestern NSW is planned to commence in April 2025. The drill program will focus on the Clone prospect ( Figures 2 and 3 ) over a strike of several hundred metres and is designed to test high-grade gold targets recently confirmed during a successful three-week field campaign of mapping and surface sampling.





Figure 1: Location of the Tibooburra Gold Project, in northwestern NSW.





Figure 2: Drone footage of mapping activities at the Clone prospect





Figure 3: Tibooburra project tenure, with regional geology, drill collars, main prospects, highlighting multiple parallel mineralised trends. Tibooburra is an advanced exploration opportunity which covers much of the historic Albert Goldfield ( Figure 1 ). Tenure includes six granted exploration licences over 630 sq km. The agreement with Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX: MHC) ( Manhattan )2 grants Novo an option to acquire a 70% interest in the tenements comprising this tenure, subject to (among other things) Novo meeting two minimum expenditure requirements over two 12 month periods. Refer to Novo's 13 December 2024 news release titled“Novo strengthens portfolio with two High-Grade gold projects in NSW, Australia” for the detailed terms of the agreement with Manhattan. Geological mapping and surface sampling of the Clone trend defined several targets that warrant drill testing or further surface geochemical sampling and review. Results from minus 80# mesh soil sampling confirmed Au anomalism associated with the Clone Thrust and splay structures, with rock chip sampling confirming high-grade gold mineralisation within the main zone of workings. An initial Novo RC drill program of ~ 2,000 m is planned to commence in April 2025 and will target the main zone of historical workings at Clone over ~700 m of strike. Overview The Albert Goldfields lies on a unique district-scale bend at the boundary of the Thomson and Delamarian orogens, with stratigraphy wrapping around the Tibooburra granite intrusive complex to the northeast. Over 200 historic workings on multiple lines, delineating over 34 km of interpreted mineralised trends have been identified at Tibooburra. Several targets were highlighted by Manhattan including New Bendigo, Clone, Pioneer, Elizabeth Reef and Good Friday ( Figure 3 ). However, outside of the New Bendigo prospect, little systematic modern exploration has been conducted. The area is significantly under-explored, and satellite imagery and interpretation show untested cover sequences, particularly in the south. At Clone, extensive historical workings manifest over ~450 m strike and 20 m to 40 m in depth. RC drilling by Manhattan in 2023 highlighted potential for shallow dipping high-grade gold mineralisation . Excellent drill results were returned in fresh rock from an initial 11-hole RC drill program testing 250 m strike to a maximum depth below surface of 75 m, including2:

Figure 4: Structural mapping and thematically mapped minus 80# mesh soil samples over the ~ 3 km Clone Trend Alteration, especially in these mineralised shears, is dominated by intense sericite and minor sulphides (pyrite and arsenopyrite). Green sericite is present on quartz vein selvedges in almost all historic workings. A broad strong zone of alteration is present between the Clone Thrust and the Western Splay adjacent to the main Clone target. Conventional minus 80# mesh soil sampling on a nominal grid of 20 m x 40 m over areas of historical workings, extending to 20 m x 80 m to the north and south, has defined a 600 m long coherent > 30 ppb Au anomaly with peak results of 1,585 ppb Au and 1,440 ppb Au over the main target area. See Appendix 1 for significant soil sample results. Rock chip sampling ( Figure 5 and Figure 6 ) yielded peak results of 89.6 g/t Au and 41.9 g/t Au from mullock dump samples at the northern end of the main Clone workings. The samples comprised sheared phyllite with multiple centimetre scale quartz veinlets and minor boxwork after sulphides. In the southern part of the main workings, peak results include 31.4 g/t Au and 10.4 g/t Au from within the west dipping Clone Thrust ( Figure 7 ). Several samples collected in the main area graded > 3 g/t Au. See Appendix 2 for all rock sample results.





Figure 5: Soil sampling anomaly and rock chip sampling across the main Clone Prospect High-grade gold assay results may highlight the potential for a coarse component of gold in the mineralised system at Clone, leading to difficulties in obtaining accurate rock chip results. A program of 20-30 samples grading > 0.1 g/t Au will be re-assayed via screen-fire assay to assess the coarse gold deportment and better inform assays of drill samples.





Figure 6: Detailed map showing Manhattan RC drill collars, in addition to results from recent Novo rock chip and mullock dump sampling at Clone; results may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district





Planned RC Drill Program Geological mapping and surface sampling of the Clone trend defined several targets that warrant drill testing or further surface geochemical sampling and review. Results from minus 80# mesh soil sampling confirmed Au anomalism associated with the Clone Thrust and splay structures, with rock chip sampling confirming high-grade gold mineralisation within the main zone of workings. The initial RC drill program of ~ 2,000 m is planned to commence in April 2025 and will target the main zone of historical workings at Clone over ~700 m of strike. A heritage survey has been completed by the Tibooburra Local Aboriginal Land Council (TLALC), with no heritage sites located on the drill pads or the field track required to access the northern drill holes. An APO for all proposed drillholes and the northern access track was successfully returned in March.

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953

...



QP STATEMENT

Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo's General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported Exploration Results from Novo's NSW Gold Portfolio is extracted from Novo's ASX announcement entitled Novo Strengthens Portfolio with Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia released to ASX on 13 December 2024 which is available to view at . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information in this news release that relates to the previously reported exploration target at Belltopper is extracted from Novo's ASX announcement entitled Belltopper Mineralisation Modelling Defines Prospectivity released to ASX on 25 September 2024 which is available to view at . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original market announcement and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented has not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at and at ) and in the Company's prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

2 Refer to ASX news release by Novo Resources dated 13/12/2024 – Novo Strengthens Portfolio with Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia.



ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.









*An Exploration Target as defined in the JORC Code (2012) is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, these figures are not Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates as defined in the JORC Code (2012). The potential quantities and grades referred to above are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. These figures are based on the interpreted continuity of mineralisation and projection into unexplored ground often around historical workings. The Exploration Target has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), as detailed in the Company's ASX announcement released on 25 September 2024 (available to view at ). The Tonnage range for the exploration target is 1.5Mt to 2.1Mt, the Grade range is 6.6g/t Au to 8.4g/t Au and the Ounces range from 320koz Au to 570 koz Au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Dr Christopher Doyle (MAIG) and Dr Simon Dominy (FAusIMM CPGeo; FAIG RPGeo), are the qualified persons, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information relating to the Exploration Target. Dr Doyle is Novo's Exploration Manager - Victoria and Dr Dominy is a Technical Advisor to Novo.

#Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Pilbara Projects.

Appendix 1 –Table of Soil Sample Results, GDA94 z54 Sample ID Sample Type Year Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au (ppb) K00003 Soil 2025 584,379 6,725,360 191 20 K00005 Soil 2025 584,419 6,725,360 185 117 K00006 Soil 2025 584,440 6,725,359 185 291 K00007 Soil 2025 584,460 6,725,360 184 22 K00012 Soil 2025 584,559 6,725,359 189 15 K00023 Soil 2025 584,500 6,725,400 192 18 K00026 Soil 2025 584,441 6,725,399 192 29 K00027 Soil 2025 584,418 6,725,398 192 299 K00028 Soil 2025 584,401 6,725,400 190 38 K00029 Soil 2025 584,380 6,725,400 190 30 K00030 Soil 2025 584,359 6,725,400 189 16 K00031 Soil 2025 584,339 6,725,400 188 24 K00033 Soil 2025 584,400 6,725,480 190 23 K00034 Soil 2025 584,378 6,725,481 189 39 K00036 Soil 2025 584,360 6,725,479 188 31 K00037 Soil 2025 584,340 6,725,480 189 226 K00038 Soil 2025 584,320 6,725,480 188 40 K00039 Soil 2025 584,300 6,725,479 187 72 K00040 Soil 2025 584,279 6,725,479 187 21 K00041 Soil 2025 584,260 6,725,480 187 19 K00042 Soil 2025 584,238 6,725,479 187 21 K00046 Soil 2025 584,200 6,725,439 185 16 K00052 Soil 2025 584,320 6,725,439 190 137 K00053 Soil 2025 584,340 6,725,440 191 22 K00054 Soil 2025 584,361 6,725,439 190 24 K00055 Soil 2025 584,381 6,725,440 191 31 K00056 Soil 2025 584,401 6,725,440 192 154 K00057 Soil 2025 584,420 6,725,439 194 29 K00058 Soil 2025 584,441 6,725,440 195 32 K00075 Soil 2025 584,417 6,725,479 192 101 K00076 Soil 2025 584,440 6,725,519 191 178 K00077 Soil 2025 584,420 6,725,520 186 1,585 K00078 Soil 2025 584,406 6,725,520 185 848 K00079 Soil 2025 584,380 6,725,520 183 80 K00083 Soil 2025 584,240 6,725,520 179 19 K00084 Soil 2025 584,220 6,725,520 178 36 K00089 Soil 2025 584,321 6,725,560 177 15 K00090 Soil 2025 584,340 6,725,559 179 50 K00091 Soil 2025 584,360 6,725,558 180 286 K00093 Soil 2025 584,460 6,725,559 183 16 K00094 Soil 2025 584,480 6,725,559 183 35 K00102 Soil 2025 584,460 6,725,519 185 18 K00103 Soil 2025 584,301 6,725,640 185 112 K00104 Soil 2025 584,320 6,725,639 185 254 K00105 Soil 2025 584,341 6,725,640 186 188 K00106 Soil 2025 584,360 6,725,640 185 43 K00108 Soil 2025 584,400 6,725,639 187 16 K00113 Soil 2025 584,500 6,725,599 189 20 K00122 Soil 2025 584,361 6,725,600 187 40 K00123 Soil 2025 584,336 6,725,599 185 64 K00124 Soil 2025 584,321 6,725,600 190 21 K00125 Soil 2025 584,300 6,725,600 190 18 K00126 Soil 2025 584,280 6,725,599 189 62 K00127 Soil 2025 584,260 6,725,599 189 492 K00128 Soil 2025 584,240 6,725,600 188 38 K00129 Soil 2025 584,220 6,725,599 187 36 K00130 Soil 2025 584,220 6,725,639 187 15 K00131 Soil 2025 584,239 6,725,640 189 18 K00132 Soil 2025 584,260 6,725,640 191 29 K00133 Soil 2025 584,281 6,725,640 190 25 K00136 Soil 2025 584,439 6,725,680 197 31 K00138 Soil 2025 584,401 6,725,680 195 19 K00140 Soil 2025 584,361 6,725,680 192 18 K00141 Soil 2025 584,340 6,725,680 192 47 K00142 Soil 2025 584,319 6,725,677 192 1,440 K00143 Soil 2025 584,300 6,725,680 192 45 K00144 Soil 2025 584,276 6,725,679 191 20 K00149 Soil 2025 584,203 6,725,676 187 30 K00152 Soil 2025 584,160 6,725,759 184 17 K00153 Soil 2025 584,180 6,725,761 183 16 K00154 Soil 2025 584,240 6,725,759 182 21 K00155 Soil 2025 584,260 6,725,760 183 47 K00163 Soil 2025 584,420 6,725,760 186 29 K00168 Soil 2025 584,321 6,725,840 187 15 K00172 Soil 2025 584,220 6,725,840 185 23 K00176 Soil 2025 584,140 6,725,839 185 18 K00190 Soil 2025 584,221 6,725,920 187 51 K00223 Soil 2025 584,040 6,726,239 189 20 K00224 Soil 2025 584,060 6,726,240 189 21 K00239 Soil 2025 583,920 6,726,399 191 20 K00241 Soil 2025 583,880 6,726,399 191 25 K00253 Soil 2025 583,900 6,726,559 201 15 K00257 Soil 2025 583,820 6,726,559 205 15 K00258 Soil 2025 583,801 6,726,559 207 51 K00263 Soil 2025 583,701 6,726,560 198 23 K00268 Soil 2025 583,620 6,726,560 197 20 K00269 Soil 2025 583,600 6,726,560 196 24 K00274 Soil 2025 583,521 6,726,559 195 16 K00291 Soil 2025 584,361 6,725,880 189 19 K00306 Soil 2025 584,277 6,725,721 187 17 K00309 Soil 2025 584,340 6,725,720 186 16 K00322 Soil 2025 584,301 6,725,800 182 42 K00324 Soil 2025 584,200 6,725,800 183 22 K00333 Soil 2025 584,119 6,725,880 187 17 K00334 Soil 2025 584,141 6,725,880 186 21 K00338 Soil 2025 584,199 6,725,880 188 18 K00340 Soil 2025 584,239 6,725,880 188 20 K00354 Soil 2025 584,201 6,726,000 197 16 K00360 Soil 2025 583,900 6,726,160 183 15 K00451 Soil 2025 584,402 6,725,319 177 21 K00454 Soil 2025 584,461 6,725,320 179 75 K00455 Soil 2025 584,481 6,725,318 178 28 K00456 Soil 2025 584,500 6,725,320 181 21 K00479 Soil 2025 584,541 6,725,280 181 16 K00482 Soil 2025 584,482 6,725,280 177 19 K00499 Soil 2025 584,481 6,725,240 178 19 K00504 Soil 2025 584,460 6,725,719 190 55 K00506 Soil 2025 584,500 6,725,680 189 15 K00511 Soil 2025 584,520 6,725,599 182 18 K00512 Soil 2025 584,540 6,725,599 183 64 K00514 Soil 2025 584,579 6,725,560 186 17 K00528 Soil 2025 584,660 6,725,400 192 27 K00529 Soil 2025 584,640 6,725,400 193 31 K00539 Soil 2025 584,441 6,725,199 181 20 K00540 Soil 2025 584,461 6,725,200 181 15 K00550 Soil 2025 584,640 6,725,200 191 61 K00551 Soil 2025 584,660 6,725,200 190 16 K00567 Soil 2025 584,660 6,725,040 193 20 K00578 Soil 2025 584,860 6,725,039 190 32 K00601 Soil 2025 584,521 6,725,241 186 27 K00602 Soil 2025 584,541 6,725,240 188 15 K00611 Soil 2025 584,721 6,725,239 193 18 K00613 Soil 2025 584,425 6,725,160 186 22 K00614 Soil 2025 584,440 6,725,160 186 18 K00627 Soil 2025 584,660 6,725,161 187 26 K00658 Soil 2025 584,600 6,725,081 185 16 K00662 Soil 2025 584,680 6,725,080 185 32 K00663 Soil 2025 584,700 6,725,080 183 19 K00697 Soil 2025 583,520 6,726,720 197 16 K00708 Soil 2025 584,681 6,724,959 178 21 K00744 Soil 2025 584,701 6,724,802 178 26 K00762 Soil 2025 583,480 6,726,641 191 15 K00768 Soil 2025 583,580 6,726,640 192 24 K00772 Soil 2025 583,641 6,726,640 194 21 K00773 Soil 2025 583,661 6,726,640 196 18 K00800 Soil 2025 583,701 6,726,800 206 16 K00814 Soil 2025 583,599 6,726,960 189 19 K00846 Soil 2025 583,540 6,726,680 199 16 K00875 Soil 2025 583,740 6,726,881 201 15 K00888 Soil 2025 583,501 6,726,880 197 18 K00891 Soil 2025 583,442 6,726,880 193 48 K00896 Soil 2025 583,360 6,726,880 191 37 K00905 Soil 2025 583,620 6,726,600 204 22 K00953 Soil 2025 583,660 6,726,800 207 18 K00993 Soil 2025 583,440 6,726,840 193 18 K00994 Soil 2025 583,460 6,726,840 193 132





Appendix 2 –Table of Rock Sample Results, GDA94 z54 Sample ID Sample Type Year Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au g/t R08501 Rock Chip 2025 584,630 6,725,239 188 0.01 R08502 Rock Chip 2025 584,207 6,725,875 185 0.01 R08503 Rock Chip 2025 584,136 6,726,016 186 <0.01 R08504 Rock Chip 2025 584,147 6,726,032 186 <0.01 R08505 Rock Chip 2025 583,959 6,726,024 182 <0.01 R08506 Rock Chip 2025 583,993 6,726,086 183 0.01 R08507 Rock Chip 2025 583,769 6,726,607 198 <0.01 R08508 Rock Chip 2025 583,701 6,726,775 192 <0.01 R08509 Mullock Grab 2025 583,636 6,726,526 193 0.01 R08510 Rock Chip 2025 583,637 6,726,527 192 0.03 R08512 Rock Chip 2025 583,652 6,726,499 193 0.01 R08513 Rock Chip 2025 583,645 6,726,507 192 0.01 R08514 Rock Chip 2025 583,538 6,726,696 192 <0.01 R08516 Rock Chip 2025 583,471 6,726,830 190 0.08 R08517 Rock Chip 2025 583,412 6,726,966 187 0.02 R08518 Rock Chip 2025 584,942 6,726,444 203 <0.01 R08519 Rock Chip 2025 584,886 6,726,665 210 0.01 R08520 Rock Chip 2025 584,269 6,725,573 183 0.04 R08521 Rock Chip 2025 584,271 6,725,573 182 0.02 R08522 Rock Chip 2025 584,274 6,725,576 183 0.02 R08523 Rock Chip 2025 584,254 6,725,619 182 0.01 R08524 Mullock Grab 2025 584,297 6,725,573 185 0.01 R08525 Rock Chip 2025 584,299 6,725,575 184 0.03 R08527 Mullock Grab 2025 584,285 6,725,724 185 0.02 R08528 Rock Chip 2025 584,292 6,725,735 183 0.01 R08529 Rock Chip 2025 584,284 6,725,730 183 0.01 R08530 Rock Chip 2025 584,286 6,725,731 183 0.03 R08531 Mullock Grab 2025 584,309 6,725,703 183 89.6 R08532 Mullock Grab 2025 584,313 6,725,690 184 41.9 R08533 Mullock Grab 2025 584,327 6,725,670 184 1.03 R08534 Mullock Grab 2025 584,330 6,725,669 184 1.7 R08536 Rock Chip 2025 584,345 6,725,654 184 7.72 R08537 Rock Chip 2025 584,351 6,725,649 183 4.01 R08538 Rock Chip 2025 584,356 6,725,603 187 3.88 R08539 Mullock Grab 2025 584,370 6,725,586 187 2.38 R08540 Rock Chip 2025 584,366 6,725,588 185 1.84 R08541 Rock Chip 2025 584,364 6,725,588 185 1.5 R08542 Rock Chip 2025 584,361 6,725,588 186 0.84 R08543 Rock Chip 2025 584,362 6,725,586 186 0.15 R08544 Rock Chip 2025 584,376 6,725,568 184 4.79 R08545 Rock Chip 2025 584,376 6,725,568 184 0.24 R08546 Rock Chip 2025 584,375 6,725,569 184 2.5 R08547 Rock Chip 2025 584,375 6,725,569 184 0.14 R08548 Rock Chip 2025 584,375 6,725,569 184 0.45 R08549 Rock Chip 2025 584,373 6,725,569 184 31.4 R08551 Rock Chip 2025 584,377 6,725,568 183 0.48 R08552 Rock Chip 2025 584,370 6,725,575 183 0.33 R08553 Rock Chip 2025 584,369 6,725,575 183 10.4 R08554 Rock Chip 2025 584,368 6,725,574 183 0.3 R08555 Rock Chip 2025 584,368 6,725,573 183 0.57 R08556 Mullock Grab 2025 584,468 6,725,586 186 0.08 R08557 Rock Chip 2025 584,476 6,725,589 187 0.04 R08558 Rock Chip 2025 584,473 6,725,587 187 0.03 R08559 Rock Chip 2025 584,401 6,725,519 188 4.91 R08561 Rock Chip 2025 584,400 6,725,518 188 0.44 R08562 Rock Chip 2025 584,400 6,725,518 188 2.32 R08563 Rock Chip 2025 584,407 6,725,506 198 0.09 R08564 Rock Chip 2025 584,399 6,725,518 188 0.12 R08565 Rock Chip 2025 584,490 6,725,541 199 0.02 R08566 Mullock Grab 2025 584,432 6,725,455 199 0.03 R08567 Rock Chip 2025 584,652 6,725,152 202 0.01 R08568 Rock Chip 2025 584,654 6,725,147 200 0.02 R08569 Rock Chip 2025 584,663 6,725,136 201 0.01 R08570 Rock Chip 2025 584,673 6,725,111 199 <0.01 R08571 Rock Chip 2025 584,439 6,725,717 194 0.01 R08572 Rock Chip 2025 584,477 6,725,594 187 0.02 R08573 Rock Chip 2025 584,277 6,725,409 182 0.02 R08574 Rock Chip 2025 584,347 6,725,438 185 <0.01 R08575 Mullock Grab 2025 584,416 6,725,394 186 0.19 R08576 Mullock Grab 2025 584,474 6,725,305 185 0.23 R08577 Rock Chip 2025 584,508 6,725,474 192 <0.01 R08578 Rock Chip 2025 584,230 6,725,586 188 <0.01 R08579 Rock Chip 2025 584,755 6,724,894 190 <0.01 R08580 Rock Chip 2025 584,728 6,724,883 189 <0.01 R08601 Rock Chip 2025 585,409 6,725,033 190 <0.01 R08602 Rock Chip 2025 585,433 6,724,539 171 <0.01





JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 – 3 kg of material. Sample sites were selected based to be representative on the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible.

Mullock grab samples were collected by grab sampling 1 – 3 kg of material from mullock dumps adjacent to historical mining activities. These are to provide some indication of potential grades obtained from historic workings and are not representative of in situ material. Soil samples of 200 g were collected from small pits 10 cm – 40 cm in depth and sieved to <80# mesh. A 30 g aliquot was digested via fire assay and analysed via AAS finish. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). No drilling was undertaken. Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No drilling was undertaken. Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

No drilling was undertaken. Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, vein type and vein densities, and alteration. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Rock chip samples were dried, crushed and pulverised with 85% passing < 75 μm (PUL-23) by ALS to create a 50 g charge, then assayed for Au by fire assay Au-AA26.

Soil samples required no preparation and were analysed for Au with a 30 g aliquot digested via fire assay and analysed via AAS finish. The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established.

The rock chip sample assay methodology is considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. The method includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission.

The soil sample assay methodology has low level detection for gold and multi-elements and is considered appropriate for soil geochemistry for outcropping or near surface mineralisation. The method includes insertion of at least 2 blanks 2 CRM standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 samples. No QAQC issues were detected. Verification of sampling and assaying

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Primary data was collected in the field and stored using database compatible excel templates which were then forwarded to the database manager email for upload to the Geobank (v2022.5) database, buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server.

Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to.

Verification included checking the data against original logs and utilising laboratory certificates. No adjustments of the assay data were made. Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All surface sample locations were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 zone 54 co-ordinate system. Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Limited rock samples are taken and are indicative of potential grade tenor. These do not necessarily represent or imply any continuity or scale potential.

Grab samples from mullock dumps are not representative of in situ mineralisation and are only used as a guide as to potential historical activity. Soil samples were taken on a nominal grid of 20 m by 40 m orientated to be perpendicular to the interpreted strike of the system. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

The soil sample grid was orientated to best intersect the lithological and structural trends at right angles. Rock samples were taken across features with geological data recorded to best reflect unbiased sampling of possible mineralised structures. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples are stored and managed on site by internal staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits have been undertaken.



Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

The Tibooburra project comprises tenements EL7437, EL8688, EL8691, EL9092, EL9094 and EL9202 and are held by Awati Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manhattan

Novo is required to spend $0.5M within the first earn-in period of 12 months, and $1M within the second earn-in period of 12 months to earn the option to form a 70 / 30 unincorporated joint venture with Awati, in which Awati is free-carried until the completion of a positive definitive feasibility study3

The tenement package is covered by two separate Native Title Claims. The Malyangapa Combined Proceedings (NC2022/0002) and the Wongkumara people (QC2008/003). The region is administered by the Tibooburra LALC based in Tibooburra The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Proto Resources and Investments completed an RC drilling program at the Pioneer and Phoenix project in 2006.

Meteoric Resources completed RAB and Aircore drilling at the New Bendigo, Phoenix, Pioneer and The Kink prospects in 2011 and 2012. RAB holes at New Bendigo returned very strong gold anomalous results that highlighted the potential for significant gold mineralisation at the New Bendigo Prospect. Meteoric Resources also completed soil, stream and rock chip sampling across selected areas of the tenure.

Awati Resources completed diamond drilling in 2016 at New Bendigo as part of the NSW department Co-operative Drilling Program and followed up with an RC drilling program in 2018 confirming the gold anomalies in the 2011-2012 RAB drill program. Manhattan Corporation completed additional RC drill programs at New Bendigo, Clone, Phoenix and Pioneer, identifying a substantial high-order gold anomaly at the Clone prospect Geology Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation. The Tibooburra Project covers the Tibooburra and Koonenberry Greenstone Belts. The district is widely regarded as the northern extension of the Victorian Goldfields. The project is located at the boundary between two major orogens (Delamarian and Thomson) and mineralisation consists of high-grade laminated quartz-sulphide veins hosted within Cambrian sedimentary rocks intruded by Devonian granites within a tightly folded and faulted domain. Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Significant soil sample results that were the basis of the soil contours are listed in Appendix 1. All rock sample results collected by Novo are listed in Appendix 2. Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No drilling was undertaken. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known').

No drilling was undertaken. Rock sample results are indicative in nature and, whilst representatively sampling the target lithology, do not contain any width or length information other than a qualitative description of the target. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Due to the large number of soil samples, not all results are reported in Appendix 1. All results greater than 15 ppb are reported, comprising all samples used to generate anomalous soil contours. All rock sample results are reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No additional data. Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Refer to the body of the release. Novo intends to complete a 2,000m RC drilling program to test the high-grade mineralisation at Clone at depth, along strike and down plunge.



No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

3 Refer to ASX news release by Novo Resources dated 16/12/2024 – Novo Strengthens Portfolio with Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at