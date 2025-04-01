Scannx Leads The Way Transforming Libraries With Cutting-Edge Book Scanning Solutions At TLA 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ScanPerfect - The future of book scanning software

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScannX, the leading developer of cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, announces that it will exhibit in Booth #1725 at the Texas Library Association (TLA) 2025 Annual Conference, in the Kay Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from April 1-3.“ScannX, building on its award-winning book scanning software, designed its next generation ScanPerfect software to be fast, easy-to use, innovative, and secure”, said Rebecca Dennis, CEO of ScannX.“It's power scanning features will transform libraries by providing a common user interface across its line of Zeutschel and ScannX book-edge and overhead book scanners.”ScanPerfect Power Scanning Features. Scan to over 25 destinations.. Create up to 3 digital file formats automatically from each scanned file. Choose from over 12 file formats.. Each scanned file can be sent to multiple destinations. No re-scan required.. Auto-Scan with our overhead scanners. Just turn the page.. Scan pages from left-to-right, or right-to-left.. Save your place during breaks when scanning large volume archiving projects.ScannX book scanning solutions streamline workflows and maximize efficiency. By instantly converting scanned content into digital formats, they eliminate the need for traditional copiers. The entire line of cloud-enhanced scanners, powered by ScannX and Zeutschel software, helps libraries provide a convenient and efficient way for patrons and staff to scan, save, and access information. ScannX software crops, deskews, auto-orients scanned content automatically, and sends itto over 25 user selectable destinations.About ScannXScannX is a leading provider of award-winning document and book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative loT technology and cloud-based support. With a focus on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming the way information is scanned, stored, and accessed.About TLAWith nearly 5,000 members, TLA is the largest state library association in the U.S. The TLA Annual Conference features world-class keynote speakers, hundreds of educational sessions, and an exhibit hall with the latest products and services for libraries. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the association is governed by a Council made up of voting and non-voting members. The Council meets twice at the TLA Annual Conference and twice at the Annual Assembly. As the association's policy-making and chief governing body, the Council adopts the annual budget and legislative platform.

