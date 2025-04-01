COABE And Ecornell Join Forces To Empower Adult Learners

COABE eCornell Opportunity

Sharon Bonney, CEO (COABE)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DALLAS (April 1, 2025)-In a groundbreaking partnership, the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) and eCornell are opening doors to life-changing educational opportunities for underserved adult learners. This collaboration extends the reach of Cornell University's world-class education, ensuring that individuals who once thought a prestigious credential was out of reach can now turn their dreams into reality.

This visionary social impact initiative will provide access to professional development and online certificate programs, meticulously crafted by Cornell faculty. Covering critical areas such as leadership, management, marketing, health care and hospitality, these programs offer participants the skills and knowledge to transform their careers and communities. Learning in an interactive, small-cohort format, students will gain real-world expertise they can apply immediately-all while earning a certificate from Cornell.

COABE will fuel this initiative through its Educate and Elevate Foundation, providing essential funding, mentorship and support to ensure every learner has the tools they need to succeed.

“eCornell collaborates with organizations that share our mission to improve lives and society through education,” said Paul Krause, executive director of eCornell.“We know that meaningful change happens through strong, sustainable partnerships. By joining forces with COABE, we can break down barriers to education and create pathways to success for adult learners everywhere.”

“This initiative is truly transformative,” added Sharon Bonney, CEO of COABE.“For adult learners graduating from local programs, the opportunity to earn an Ivy League certificate is a game-changer. With the robust support of COABE's Educate and Elevate Foundation and dedicated scholar mentors, we anticipate outstanding retention and completion rates. This partnership represents a beacon of hope, unlocking new possibilities for adult learners around the globe.”

About COABE

At COABE, we believe in the power of education to change lives, strengthen communities and inspire a brighter future. Serving 82,000 educators, administrators and paraeducators in adult education, COABE provides leadership, professional development and advocacy to advance lifelong learning. Through scholarships, grants and prestigious national awards, we celebrate and elevate excellence in adult education. Learn more at coabe or contact ....

About eCornell

A global leader in online learning, eCornell provides unrivaled professional development and executive education programs designed by Cornell University's renowned faculty. eCornell offers over 250 certificate programs to meet the evolving needs of professionals and maintains relationships with hundreds of organizations, including social impact partners who help Cornell extend its reach and impact to underserved audiences. Learners are guided through their courses by expert facilitators, engage in small classes with peers from around the world and are empowered to advance in their careers with today's most in-demand skills. Learn more at cornell.

