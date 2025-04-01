Veteran Business Champion Joins CEO Peer Network: Keith King Of NVBDC Welcomed To CEN Detroit

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC ) is proud to announce that our Founder and CEO, Keith King, has officially joined the Chief Executive Networks (CEN) Detroit CEO Peer Network -a prestigious group of high-performing Presidents and CEOs committed to excellence, innovation, and business growth.This milestone not only highlights Keith's personal leadership journey, but also underscores the growing national impact of NVBDC and its mission to elevate veteran-owned businesses.A Proven Leader in Veteran Business AdvocacyA U.S. Army veteran, Keith King has spent more than four decades advocating for veterans. In 2013, he founded NVBDC to address the lack of credible certification options for veteran-owned businesses in the supplier diversity space. His mission: to create a trusted third-party certification program that opens doors to corporate contracting opportunities for Veteran-Owned Businesses (VOBs) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs).Under Keith's leadership, NVBDC has become the nation's leading authority on veteran business certification, with a growing presence across the United States.To date, NVBDC has certified over 3,000 veteran-owned businesses and built partnerships with more than 180 major corporations committed to veteran supplier inclusion. The organization has launched key initiatives supporting JROTC education, access to capital, and international exporting, further expanding opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs. Additionally, NVBDC founded the Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, fostering collaboration among over 80 nonprofits, government agencies, and corporate stakeholders. Through these efforts, NVBDC continues to drive high-impact initiatives that empower and support the veteran business community.Keith King's legacy is defined by the transformative initiatives he's championed-each designed to help veteran entrepreneurs grow, scale, and succeed.One standout initiative is NVBDC's strategic alliance with the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA). This partnership has opened international markets to NVBDC-certified businesses, providing export resources, global market intelligence, and U.S. Commercial Service support.“The ITA partnership is a game-changer,” said Keith King.“It proves that veteran-owned businesses are not only critical to the American economy-they're ready to compete and win globally.”Another major achievement under Keith's leadership is NVBDC's inclusion in the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR)-an elite group of U.S. corporations that each spend $1 billion or more annually with diverse suppliers. Thanks to Keith's efforts, NVBDC-certified VOBs and SDVOBs are now recognized within BDR's definition of a qualified diverse supplier-establishing veteran inclusion as a corporate procurement standard.Impact Highlights:BDR members, who represent 30% of NVBDC's corporate partners, spent over $3.3 billion with NVBDC-certified businesses in 2022.That figure grew to $4.3 billion in 2024-demonstrating the growing economic impact of veteran-owned businesses across the country.Joining a Network of Elite LeadersChief Executive Networks (CEN) offers a powerful platform for CEOs seeking growth through collaboration, peer learning, and strategic exchange. By joining the CEN Detroit CEO Peer Network, Keith will engage with fellow business leaders to solve challenges, exchange ideas, and deepen his impact.“Being part of a network like CEN is an opportunity to continue growing as a leader while bringing the voice of veteran business into more strategic conversations,” said Keith King.“I look forward to learning from my peers and sharing the lessons we've gained through NVBDC's journey.”Why This MattersLeadership is about more than overseeing an organization-it's about empowering others, creating opportunity, and driving lasting change. Keith King's invitation to join CEN Detroit is a testament to the respect he's earned and the transformational role NVBDC continues to play in supplier diversity.We proudly congratulate Keith King on this exciting new chapter. His visionary leadership continues to drive innovation and prosperity for veterans in business-across the country, and now around the globe.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

