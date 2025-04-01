Clear View Advantage Launches Online Reputation Management Services For North Country, New Hampshire Businesses

Amanda McKeen, Founder of Clear View Advantage

Clear View Advantage, Helping small businesses and nonprofits in Littleton NH and the White Mountains region grow through strategic support in online reputation, operations, and local visibility.

A Clear View Advantage Success Story: Littleton Fitness

New Hampshire strategist Amanda McKeen brings global expertise to local businesses with powerful tools for visibility, credibility, and growth.

- Amanda McKeenLITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clear View Advantage , a Littleton, New Hampshire consulting firm dedicated to helping small businesses grow with clarity and confidence, has officially launched a new service offering in the North Country: Online Reputation Management (ORM). Designed to help local businesses and nonprofits take control of how they appear online, the service strengthens visibility and builds trust, the foundation of a long-term digital impact.The new offering is led by Clear View Advantage founder Amanda McKeen, a seasoned strategist who brings world-class experience to New Hampshire's business community. For the past three years, McKeen served as Operations Manager at Reputation Rhino, one of the top online reputation management firms in the world, recommended by marketing expert Neil Patel as the best choice for individuals and small businesses.“I've seen firsthand how a business's online reputation can either open doors or close them,” said McKeen.“Most small businesses don't realize how much trust is gained or lost based on what shows up on Google and online review platforms. My goal is to help them take control of that first impression.”As more consumers rely on search engines and reviews to make buying decisions, rural businesses in particular, face challenges in staying visible and competitive. Clear View Advantage's online reputation management services are designed to solve that-offering a mix of strategy, structure, and sustainability.The core package includes a full audit of a business's online presence, Google Business Profile optimization, top ranking directory submissions to support search engine optimization (SEO), review generation support, content strategy, and a long-term visibility roadmap tailored to each client's goals.Real Results in Just 21 DaysA recent success story is Littleton Fitness, a local gym that recently underwent a full rebrand under new owner Mari Myers. Before partnering with Clear View Advantage, the business did not rank for key search terms and had outdated, inconsistent online listings, confusing potential customers and resulting in lost revenue.“Within 3 weeks, we went from not showing up at all to ranking on the first page of Google for 'gyms near me,'” said Myers.“I honestly expected business to slow down during the transition-but instead, it picked up. Amanda completely transformed how we show up online and built a system we can actually maintain. She knows this work inside and out-she's the North Country's secret weapon.”Building on the Success of White Mountains DirectoryThe launch of this new service follows the success of Clear View Advantage's earlier initiative: the White Mountains Directory, a free regional listing platform that debuted in January 2025. The directory has already helped over 150 businesses across the North Country gain visibility with local customers and visitors alike.“Honestly, this is incredible of you! I don't think there is a service like this available, so thank you,” said Tiffany McCarthy, owner of Fern and Dagger Co., a featured business on the platform.McKeen sees the directory and reputation services as complementary tools in a larger mission: equipping small businesses with what they need to be found, trusted, and chosen- online and off.“What we saw through the launch of the directory was clear,” said McKeen.“Local businesses and nonprofits are hungry for tools that help them stand out. Visibility isn't just a nice-to-have-it's a survival tool in today's world.”More Innovation to ComeKnown for her systems-first thinking and innovative problem solving, McKeen isn't slowing down.Clear View Advantage plans to continue rolling out tools and strategies to support the North Country's resilient small business community-including new digital campaigns and community engagement resources designed to spotlight the region's entrepreneurs.“There's so much heart and grit in this part of New Hampshire,” said McKeen.“My mission is to make sure people see it.”Get StartedLocal business owners can request a free online visibility audit and learn more on the website.About Clear View AdvantageClear View Advantage is a strategic consulting firm based in Littleton, New Hampshire. Founded by Amanda McKeen, the company helps small businesses simplify operations, strengthen online visibility, and create sustainable growth through personalized support. Services include Online Reputation Management, Business Operations Consulting, and regional visibility through the White Mountains Directory.

Amanda M McKeen

Clear View Advantage LLC

+1 603-991-6146

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.