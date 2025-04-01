Gray, Gray, & Gray Celebrates 80Th Anniversary

Over the past 80 years the firm has evolved into a leading independent accounting and advisory firm.

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, is marking its 80th anniversary in 2025.

The firm was founded in Boston, MA in 1945 by brothers Robert, Milton and Mervin Gray - the first brothers ever simultaneously elected to membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. After 54 years in downtown Boston, the firm relocated its offices to Westwood, MA in 1999, before moving into its current location in Canton, MA in 2014.

Over the past 80 years the firm has evolved into a leading independent accounting and advisory firm that is ranked among the country's Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, and was named by the Boston Business Journal to the“Fast50” list of the fifty fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts in 2025.

Gray, Gray & Gray provides business advisory, strategic planning, tax and audit services to a wide variety of clients, including closely held businesses, public companies and high net worth individuals. The firm has developed industry-specific services over the years for verticals including petroleum & energy, architecture and engineering, construction, nonprofit organizations, technology, manufacturing & distribution, life science, and commercial real estate. The firm's leaders demonstrate The Power of More® as thought leaders who frequently contribute to business publications and as sought after speakers for conference and trade show events.

Over the years, Gray, Gray & Gray has expanded from the firm's traditional accounting role by adding new services to meet the evolving and growing needs of clients. These include Gray Private Wealth, LLC , an affiliate that provides wealth management and advisory services for individuals, and Gray Strategic Partners, LLC and FuelExchangeTM which offer investment banking and energy-related brokerage services.

According to James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, a 35-year veteran of Gray, Gray & Gray who serves as the firm's Leading Partner,“From a three-person post-war start up, we have grown steadily and deliberately over the years with the intention of maintaining our identity as an independently operated, entrepreneurial firm. Whether it was through organic growth by adding new clients or expanding with our existing clients, our path has always been forward and upward. Throughout our history we have been fortunate to have team members of exceptional skill and dedication; and clients who placed their trust and confidence in our firm.”

“We have been steadfast in maintaining our independence while other New England firms sold to giant national conglomerates,” continued DeLeo.“We know that our clients are best served by a firm that has local management, and who can make critical decisions for the client without having to ask permission or receive clearance from a corporate overseer in a distant city.”

Gray, Gray & Gray is affiliated with CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit .

Securities Products and Investment Banking Services are offered through BA Securities, LLC. Member FINRA SIPC. Gray Strategic Partners, LLC and BA Securities, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

