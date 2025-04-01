403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Goodfood Market Corp. : Announced its newly achieved B Corp certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and the Canadian economy. Goodfood has championed local and celebrated its Canadian roots by sourcing 100 per cent of its ingredients from Canadian-based suppliers, with 70 per cent directly from local farms. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.29.
