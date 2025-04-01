Lightera Introduces Truephase® 125/245 Mid-Temp Polarization Maintaining, Bend Insensitive Fiber

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OFC 2025, Booth 2843 -- Lightera, a leader in advanced optical fiber solutions, announces the launch of TruePhase® 125/245 Mid-Temp Polarization Maintaining, Bend Insensitive Fiber (PMF). Engineered to withstand the high temperatures of solder reflow processing, this innovative fiber leverages Lightera's expertise in specialty coatings and fiber technology to deliver exceptional performance in demanding environments.

The TruePhase 125/245 Mid-Temp PMF features an acrylate-based coating designed for durability in elevated-temperature applications. Operating at a 1550 nm wavelength, the fiber supports bends down to a 5 mm radius with negligible bend loss, making it ideal for compact and high-performance optical designs.

"TruePhase 125/245 Mid-Temp PMF is a breakthrough for photonic integration," said Rasmus Jensen, Product Market Manager, Specialty Communications at Lightera. "Its ability to maintain polarization, endure high temperatures, and offer superior bend resistance makes it an optimal choice for next-generation optical systems."

Visit Booth #2843 at OFC 2025 to explore how Lightera's TruePhase fiber can enhance your optical solutions.

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions, delivering innovative technologies that drive communication networks, data centers, and specialty photonics applications. With a deep legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and more sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera operates with a global footprint, serving customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

SOURCE Lightera

