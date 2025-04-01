403
Restyled Audi Q7 Is Available At The Dealership Center AVTODOM Audi Varshavka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The updated version of the Audi Q7 crossover is available to customers of AVTODOM Audi Varshavka. Cars with gasoline and diesel engines are available on the Russian market.
The restyled flagship Audi Q7, presented at AVTODOM Audi Varshavka, features new personalization options, an updated interior and exterior. The four-cylinder gasoline engine with a capacity of 252 hp allows accelerating to 100 km in 7.4 seconds. Fuel consumption in the combined cycle is only 7.3 liters per 100 km. At the same time, the fuel consumption of the diesel version is only 6.8 liters in the same mode. The V-shaped six-cylinder 45 TDI engine with a displacement of 3.0 liters can develop a peak power of 286 horsepower. The all-wheel drive car accelerates to a speed of 225 km/h thanks to the diesel engine. Start from zero to 100 km/h takes only 6.9 seconds. The length of the car is 5.0 m. The height of the car is 1.74 m. The width of the car is 1.97 m. The cost of the Audi Q7 available for purchase at the dealership starts from 11.47 million rubles.
The updated Audi Q7 is equipped with a standard quattro all-wheel drive. This ensures controllability and reliable traction. Ground clearance has been increased to 235 mm. The octagonal radiator grille has become more expressive. The car is equipped with matrix LED headlights as standard. The top versions received LED headlights with laser illumination. These are capable of illuminating the road at a distance of up to 600 meters at a speed above 70 km/h. The Audi Q7 is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and an 8.6-inch climate control screen. The seats are made of genuine leather. Ventilation, massage and multi-color lighting are available in more expensive trim levels. Anti-lock and anti-skid systems, emergency braking assistance and collision avoidance system provide comfort and safety. The adaptive S-line air suspension with more rigid settings and the controlled rear suspension are installed on the Audi Q7 model additionally to facilitate maneuvering.
The Audi Q7 is already presented in the showroom of AVTODOM Audi Varshavka, located at the address: Varshavskoe shosse, 91A. The dealership offers a wide range of Audi models and a full range of services: financing, insurance, additional equipment and bodywork service. AVTODOM Audi Varshavka will be 21 years old this year. The team of employees of the dealership has won the trust of customers thanks to their experience and impeccable professionalism during this time.
"AVTODOM Audi Varshavka has prepared the most favorable terms of purchase for everyone wishing to buy a restyled version of the Audi Q7. The Audi brand is valued for its combination of new technologies and respectability. We are pleased to offer our customers the opportunity to become owners of these cars," – said Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
