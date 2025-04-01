403
Shrimant Publication Celebrates 4Th Anniversary With Grand Book Launch & State-Level Poetry Gathering
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune – Shrimant Publication proudly marked its 4th anniversary with a grand literary event held at Cummins Hall, Patrakar Bhavan, Pune on 27th March, 2025. The event featured the launch of three new books and a relaunch of a fourth book, insightful panel discussions, and a state-level Kavi Sammelan (poetry gathering), making it a remarkable celebration of literature and creativity.
The event was graced by a distinguished panel of guests, including Chief Guest Dr. A. N. Rasankute (President-Konkan Region, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad) and Guest of Honour Dr. Alka Naik (Vice President-Konkan Region, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad). They were joined by Vallabh Gadade (Shrimant Sir), founder of Shrimant Publication, along with author Prakash Kadam and compilers Sameer Gudhate and Kanchan Nikumbh.
The celebration was expertly anchored by Ganesh Tanpure of Shrimant Publication and co-anchored by Siya Kulkarni, who guided the audience through the various segments of the program with professionalism and warmth.
Three highly anticipated books by Prakash Kadam (Jeevan Ek Saapshidicha Khel), Sameer Gudhate (Beyond the Horizon) and Kanchan Nikumbh (Ansuni Kavitaye) were launched during the event, showcasing the diverse literary talent nurtured by Shrimant Publication. Alongside the book launch, another distinguished author, Dr. Alka Naik's Samarpan was relaunched, who alongside others, shared her experiences and perspective on her literary journey.
Following the book launch, a Kavi Sammelan brought together poetic voices from across the city. In a unique twist, participating poets were selected through a chit-based draw, ensuring an inclusive and spontaneous platform for emerging and established poets alike.
In addition to the book launches, the event featured a special exhibition outside the hall curated by Kanchan Nikumbh, displaying artistic frames and bookmarks. Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase publication books by Shrimant Publication.
Reflecting on the journey of the past four years, the event served as a tribute to esteemed authors, respected mentors, diligent employees, and cooperative collaborators who have contributed to the success of Shrimant Publication.
The celebration brought together literary enthusiasts, poets, authors, and readers across the city, underscoring Shrimant Publication's motto: "We Are Here To Serve The Literature."
