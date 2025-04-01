403
Amb. Al-Enezi: Kuwait Played Distinguished Role In Enhancing NATO-GCC Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait was the first Gulf state to join the Istanbul Convention Initiative and has played a pioneering role in strengthening relations between NATO and the GCC, said Kuwait's Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Mission to the EU and NATO, Nawaf Al-Enezi.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Enezi added that the relationship between Kuwait and NATO is characterized by close cooperation, both in traditional security and in confronting emerging security threats, particularly in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and energy security.
Kuwait has actively participated in NATO-led initiatives focusing on intelligence sharing, cyber defense strategies, and countering hybrid threats, said the ambassador.
He stressed that Kuwait and NATO have agreed on a regional action plan for 2025, which includes more than 21 sessions and events, enhancing cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.
The ambassador noted that NATO and Kuwait cooperate on several training programs and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing interoperability, modernizing military capabilities, and addressing evolving security threats.
He added that the NATO-Istanbul Initiative Center in Kuwait plays a pivotal role in organizing specialized workshops and courses on defense strategy, counterterrorism, women's empowerment, crisis management, and cybersecurity.
In September 2024, Kuwait organized a high-level celebration at the UN General Assembly to mark the 20th anniversary of the initiative, under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
