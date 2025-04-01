Chris Andrews Joins Executive Team At Fifth Avenue Financial

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, Chris excels at developing advisor talent, building strategic partnerships, and challenging teams to exceed their goals. Prior to joining FAF, Chris held various positions in executive sales leadership roles where he consistently surpassed growth targets with an advisor base across the country. His expertise in identifying and developing talent aligns seamlessly with FAF's goals for growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team," said Scott Greenfield, CEO. "He is the kind of leader who not only gets results but also knows how to bring out the best in people. His energy and experience are exactly what we need as we continue to grow."

In his new role, Chris will work closely with the sales team to refine strategies, strengthen the FAF support platform, and provide hands-on support to advisors at all stages of their careers. His focus will be on fostering growth, developing talent, and ensuring that FAF continues to deliver top-tier service.

Chris Andrews expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "What drew me to FAF was the culture-this is a team that values people, growth, and doing things the right way. I'm excited to work alongside a talented team, develop future sales leaders, and contribute to the firm's ongoing success."

About Fifth Avenue Financial:

Fifth Avenue Financial, the largest general agency within the MassMutual family of firms, is a distinguished financial services company. Based in New York City, they are renowned for exceptional service and offer a comprehensive range of insurance and planning solutions.

