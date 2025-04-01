Lightera Introduces Micro Connect O-Band Bend Insensitive Polarization-Maintaining Fiber For Co-Packaged Optics
SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OFC 2025, Booth 2843 -- Lightera, a leading provider of advanced optical fiber solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Micro Connect 125/245 1310 nm Bend Insensitive Polarization Maintaining Fiber (BI PMF). Designed to meet the demands of cutting-edge O-band applications, this fiber leverages Lightera's expertise in specialty fiber design and manufacturing to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.
In co-packaged optics, ensuring a stable connection between a source laser and a chip-while assembling in V-grooves-requires a fiber with precise geometry and reliable mechanical performance. The Micro Connect 125/245 1310 nm BI PMF enables bend performance down to a 5 mm radius across the entire O-band, offering unparalleled flexibility and stability. Built on Lightera's proven production platform, this fiber ensures consistent quality and trouble-free assembly, making it an ideal solution for next-generation optical interconnects.
"With the increasing need for compact and high-performance optical interconnects, precise and reliable fiber solutions are essential," said Rasmus Jensen, Product Market Manager, Specialty Communications at Lightera. "The Micro Connect 125/245 1310 nm BI PMF delivers exceptional bend performance and manufacturing consistency, supporting the seamless integration of co-packaged optics and driving the future of high-density optical networks."
Visit Lightera at Booth #2843 to learn more about our latest innovations or explore detailed product specifications here.
About Lightera
Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions, delivering innovative technologies that drive communication networks, data centers, and specialty photonics applications. With a deep legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and more sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.
Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera operates with a global footprint, serving customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.
