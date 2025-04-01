Gemini Shippers Association Welcomes Daniel Stefanik

Gemini Shippers Association is a not-for-profit organization that has become a leading logistics player in international trade by serving its members for nearly 100 years. By building close relationships with top tier ocean carriers, we are able to utilize the collective power of members to negotiate flexible, stable, and competitive ocean rates for members. Gemini offers membership to shippers of a diverse range of products which speaks on our ability to seamlessly adapt to various industries. (PRNewsfoto/Gemini Shippers Group)

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Shippers Association is pleased to announce that Daniel Stefanik has joined the organization as Sales Analyst. Dan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in logistics, supply chain management, and strategic planning, making him a valuable addition to the Gemini team.

Dan joins Gemini after an impressive career spanning nearly two decades at American President Lines (APL), where he held various leadership roles, including Senior Area Manager, Manager of Pricing, and Senior Pricing Analyst. In his most recent role as Senior Area Manager, Dan managed operational and financial responsibilities, led staff training and development, and played a key role in securing a multi-million dollar budget through strategic pricing and schedule coordination.

Dan's expertise includes risk analysis, data management, transportation, quality assurance, and customer service. He has a strong background in developing and implementing pricing strategies, monitoring market trends, and enhancing profitability. His ability to analyze complex market data and translate it into effective business strategies will strengthen Gemini's sales operations and member support.

"We are thrilled to have Dan join our team," said Ken O'Brien, President and CEO of Gemini Shippers Association. "His deep industry knowledge and strategic mindset will enhance our ability to deliver value to our members and strengthen our position in the marketplace."

Dan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond. His forward-thinking approach, team-building skills, and business acumen make him a valuable asset as Gemini continues to support the growth of its members with innovative solutions and expert guidance.

About Gemini Shippers Association

Gemini Shippers Association is the largest and most trusted shippers association, offering strategic support, cost-saving solutions, and industry insights to its members. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Gemini is committed to enabling its members to thrive in the ever-evolving world of global trade. You can find more information about Gemini Shippers Association on their website:

SOURCE Gemini Shippers Association

