Lightera Evolves Rollable Ribbon Portfolio And Introduces Pre-Terminated Cable Assemblies At OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OFC 2025, Booth 2843B -- Lightera, a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative fiber optic network solutions, extends its Rollable Ribbon product line with the introduction of 16-fiber ribbon products in both Single and Multimode variants. These new compact ribbon solutions are ideally suited for the adoption of 800G and 1.6Tb interconnects within Cloud and AI data centers.

Utilizing rollable ribbon technology, the premises cable family-including the AccuRiserTM (8RIO) and R-PackTM RR Cables-combine the benefits of both individual fibers and traditional ribbons. Fibers are intermittently bonded into a flexible ribbon that unrolls to align fibers for efficient connector installation and mass fusion splicing, while maintaining easy breakout of individual fibers or groups. The compact cable dimensions offer space savings inside the data center, and the flexibility of the cable makes it easy to handle as a pre-connectorized version.

With the acquisition of a 67% stake in Hakusan Inc. by Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Lightera now offers a comprehensive multifiber low-loss ferrule portfolio to meet the growing demand in the Data Center segment. This acquisition also enhances the availability of pre-terminated cables featuring the next generation of Very Small Form Factor connectors. Lightera has the capability to terminate both low and very-high fiber count cables with the 16-fiber connectivity platform, offering end-to-end optical solutions.

"Harnessing the advantages of 16-fiber Rollable Ribbons for both single-mode and multi-mode fibers, we have developed a comprehensive Premises Cable portfolio that includes a full line of high-performance riser, plenum, and LSZH-rated cables and cordages," said Pascal Forcier, PLM for the Data Center market.

Attendees at OFC 2025 can visit Lightera's booth 2843 from April 1–3 to see the benefits of the Rollable Ribbon technology, including outside plant and inside plant cables, pre-connectorized cables and a live Fitel demo of mass fusion splicing.

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions, delivering innovative technologies that drive communication networks, data centers, and specialty photonics applications. With a deep legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and more sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera operates with a global footprint, serving customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

SOURCE Lightera

