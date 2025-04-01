Energy-As-A-Service Leader, Redaptive, Earns Top Product Of The Year Award From Environment+Energy Leader

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're very honored to be recognized again this year by E+E Leader, this time for our Energy-as-a-Service solution," said Redaptive CEO, Arvin Vohra. "Our offering pioneered the current suite of Energy-as-a-Service solutions in the space, and we're very proud of our company's impact in bringing energy and cost-saving solutions to our customers."

To date, Redaptive has saved their customers over $400M in energy costs and 2.3M metric tons of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to the emissions generated by 6 natural gas-fired power plants in one year or the greenhouse gases avoided by the installation of nearly 700 wind turbines in one year. Redaptive's customers include some of the biggest in the Fortune 500 and key players in the industrial, manufacturing, healthcare and REIT sectors, including T-Mobile, McKesson, WPT Capital Advisors, Iron Mountain, Saint-Gobain, Cintas, Avantor, Whirlpool, Aramark, Novolex, Berry Global, Swedish Medical, Fiera Real Estate and more.

"Redaptive's Energy-as-a-Service solution presents a compelling and innovative approach to driving energy efficiency improvements at scale," said E+E Leader Judges. "The combination of performance-based financing, which removes upfront cost barriers for clients, and the Redaptive ONE data platform, which provides real-time insights and streamlined reporting, creates a powerful value proposition."

The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards is an annual program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management outcomes and increased the bottom line.

Awards were scored by a panel of independent judges from more than 20 companies including Hyundai Motor Group, JLL, Air Force OEA, Navitas Partners, UCLA, TRC Companies, IWSI America, Intrinsic Textiles, Climate Social and CapGemini.

With the sustainability and energy landscape evolving rapidly, professionals face increasing challenges in selecting the right solutions. The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards serve as a trusted benchmark, highlighting cutting-edge innovations and real-world success stories. Through rigorous expert evaluation, the program provides companies with vetted products and proven projects that drive meaningful improvements in sustainability and energy management.

"The winners of this year's E+E Leader Awards are tackling some of the most pressing sustainability and energy challenges with real-world, scalable solutions," says Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader and C-Suite Compass LLC. "These projects and products push industry standards forward and are setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact."

"Every year, our judges look to recognize the businesses that are truly moving the needle and striving for sustainability and operational efficiency," says Kay Harrison, VP and head of the E+E Leader Awards program. "This year's winners exemplify the kind of forward-thinking strategies and technologies that companies need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex energy and environmental landscape."

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize costs, lower carbon emissions, and meet sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit redaptive .

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader's website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: .

About the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards

For over a decade, the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services, and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries. To see this year's winners and learn more about our judges, visit eeleaderawards .

