Pridestaff Palm Beach County Wins The Employment/Staffing Agency Category Of The Community's Choice Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce that its Palm Beach County office won the Employment/Staffing Agency category of the 2025 Palm Beach Community's Choice Awards . This is the seventh time PrideStaff has been named a top Employment/Staffing Agency by The Palm Beach Post readers.

Each year, the Palm Beach County Community's Choice Awards recognizes over 500 businesses and organizations. Driven completely by public participation, the program includes nominations and voting by the local community, determining the finalists and winners in each category.

"It's a true honor to win this award," said Jeff Riggs, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Palm Beach County. "The community carefully chooses the winners. The businesses and the job seekers we work so hard to serve every day allow their voices to be heard with their votes. It shows we're continuing to meet the challenges of Palm Beach County's ever-changing marketplace."

"This honor speaks directly to the tireless work of our team," said Marina Grasso, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner. "The success of this team is based on being deeply rooted in our community, remaining attuned to the dynamic employment landscape, leveraging PrideStaff's cutting-edge technology, and their unparalleled support to create mutually rewarding employment connections," continued Grasso. "It's an honor to play a part in the careers and businesses of our community."

"We're so proud of the work PrideStaff Palm Beach County does every day," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Their dedication to delivering on PrideStaff's Mission has made them true standouts. Congratulations to the team for receiving well-deserved recognition for their efforts and commitment."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

