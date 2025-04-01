FLG Partners Announces Andrea Persily As Returning Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CFO Consulting and Board Advisory Firm Welcomes New Addition with Specialization in Digital Content, Education, Fintech, Health & Wellness

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO and CEO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 clients from startups to Fortune 100, has announced the election of Andrea Persily as a Partner in the firm.

Andrea worked as an FLG Partner from 2017 to 2019 before joining one of her clients in a full-time CFO capacity for over six years.“We are thrilled to welcome back Andrea to FLG,” said Managing Partner Jennifer Cho.“Andrea's outstanding CFO credentials and deep breadth of financial and operational expertise make her a powerful addition to our already substantial bench of CFO expertise.”







“I am proud to have this opportunity to return to FLG and rejoin this best-in-class team of top-tier CFOs,” shared Ms. Persily.“I look forward to joining my peers in delivering excellence and elevating the growth of our client partners.”

Ms. Persily has significant experience as a CFO and COO in the Digital Content, Education, FinTech, Health & Wellness sectors. After beginning her career at Smith Barney, Ms. Persily joined Primedia, where she quickly grew to CFO of the Business to Business Group, overseeing strategy, financial planning, and analysis for a $350M division. She was later tapped to lead Prism Business Media (a subsidiary of Primedia) as COO, overseeing 300 employees. Later, as part of her work as CFO and COO of Spafinder Wellness, she led the spin out Booker.com, a SaaS appointment booking product, into a separate entity for which she helped obtain Series A funding. She also served as the Managing Director of WellTech Funding, a seed fund that invested in health and wellness tech startups. In 2017, Ms. Persily joined FLG Partners, bringing significant experience in M&A transactions, organizational design, and re-engineering while focusing on Media, FinTech, SaaS, and Health & Wellness. She joined FLG client Great Minds, a premier K-12 educational publisher, as a full-time CFO for over six years. There, she oversaw Finance, Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Operations, IT, and HR while converting the company's organizational structure from a nonprofit to a public benefit corporation, setting up its first option plan.

Ms. Persily holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University and an MBA in Finance/Strategic Management from The Wharton School.

About FLG PartnersFounded in 2004, FLG Partners is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and nationwide. FLG delivers financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar public and private companies across multiple industry sectors from technology, SaaS, life sciences, to consumer products and manufacturing. FLG Partners' engagements span interim or permanent CFO and C-suite leadership roles, CFO consulting, board directorships, and board advisory and performance consulting. With a cumulative total of over 950 years of CFO experience, FLG partners bring outstanding expertise, independence and objective leadership and industry best practices to clients in business planning and execution; fundraising and financing; SEC reporting, tax and regulatory compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and company turnarounds and restructurings. Throughout their careers, FLG's partners have completed approximately 350 M&A transactions, 200+ IPOs and secondary offerings, 100+ divestiture transactions, and have raised $19 billion in equity and $12 billion in debt for their clients. For more information, visit

