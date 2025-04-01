More Than 32,000 Beauty And Spa Professionals Attend Questex’S 2025 New York International Beauty Show And International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Beauty & Spa Event Thrives: 6% Attendance Growth, Unprecedented Influx of New Exhibitors (35%), and Immersive Education Experiences Electrify Industry's Flagship Event and Draws Enthusiastic Crowds

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Beauty Show (IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York ) made a triumphant return to the Javits Convention Center (March 23-25, 2025) with exciting new onsite experiences, expanded educational opportunities, and three jam-packed days of the best in beauty and spa. Over 32,000 professionals attended to learn the latest industry trends and techniques from prominent artists and skilled estheticians, discover the newest products, tools, and equipment and acquire business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from the beauty and spa community at this year's New York shows," said Elizabeth Trevorrow, Show Director. "The increase in attendance and 91% increase in class registrations clearly demonstrate the industry's passion for innovation, hands-on education, and face-to-face connections. These results confirm what we've always known-that beauty and spa professionals deeply value immersive learning experiences that help them stay ahead in the rapidly evolving fields of spa and beauty."

NEW + REVITALIZED ONSITE EXPERIENCES DRAW CROWDS

The Glam & Go Showcase Stage

Beauty's biggest names took the spotlight as they displayed hair artistry and demonstrated the latest trends on The Glam & Go Showcase Stage. This year's stage content included the debut of Live Fashion Hair led by industry legend, Byrd Mena which showcased jaw-dropping education by elite international artists and influencers. Also showcased was the return of the Fades & Blades Barber Battle powered by L3vel3 and sponsored by Rolda, Cocco and Andis. This year's winner was Freddy Meza @freddymezawarriour. Full Glam & Go schedule here .

What's New For You Zone

A must-see area to engage with a first-time exhibitor or be one of the first to test a newly launched product! Check out all the participating brands here .

The Business District

The Business District was a new prime show floor destination for salon and spa professionals seeking solutions to enhance their business operations.

Powerhouse Pavilion

Completely redesigned for 2025 as a dynamic classroom featuring panel discussions led by industry educator, barber and activist Rodrick Samuels. Full schedule here .

Say Yes to You Lounge

The Instagrammable inspiration zone was a popular spot on the show floor for attendees to get free professional headshots and their American Spa and American Salon magazine cover shots.

OVER 430 TRAILBLAZING BRANDS AND 166 NEW EXHIBITORS SHOWCASED THE LATEST TOOLS, PRODUCTS, AND EQUIPMENT

The bustling expo floor transformed into a sensory playground, with hundreds of high-profile brands creating immersive experiences through live demonstrations of cutting-edge tools, equipment, and products.

Michelle Wright from Sensei Shears shared,“We've been attending IBS for about 40 years, and it's always worth coming back due to its impressive attendance. Everyone is excited to see the latest products.” Staci Abrams from Skin Better added,“I was determined to attend IECSC this year, and I'm so glad I did. We offer medical-grade skincare, and I've had the chance to connect with numerous dermatologists and med spa owners interested in our products for their facilities.”

Featured IBS New York 2025 exhibitors included: Andis L3vel3 (New!), Salonory (New!), CHI by Farouk, Camille Rose, Cocco Pro, Cree, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Hairtalk Extensions, Lashbox LA, Parlux, Pibbs Industries, Pureo Natural Products, Rolda Cosmetics, Turbo Power and many more! For the IBS full list to date, click here .

Featured IECSC New York 2025 exhibiting brands included: COSGRAM USA (New!), SmrtSkn (New!), Christine Valmy, Procell Therapies, Circadia, Dermalogica, Celluma, Esse, DMK, FaceReality, Healthyline, HydraFacial, LightStim, Perfect Corp, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmhouseFresh, Geneo, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA and more! The full IECSC list can be found here .

COMPREHENSIVE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 166 ELITE EDUCATORS AND BRANDS DELIVER 287+ CONFERENCE SESSIONS AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS

The 2025 educational program shattered records with a remarkable 91% increase in class registrations compared to the previous year, highlighting the spa and salon community's fierce commitment to mastering cutting-edge techniques and staying ahead of industry trends.

IBS New York featured industry luminaries including Candy Shaw, Presley Poe, Simone Petinatti, Sean Casey, Chrystofer Benson, Keya Neal, and Kell Grace. For the IBS full list to date, click here .

IECSC New York welcomed skincare visionaries and specialists including Savanna Boda, Charmaine R. Cooper, Kirsten Goetzelman, Dr. Erin Madigan-Fleck NMD, LE, LEI, and Nichelle Foster Mosley. For the full list of IECSC New York educators, click here .

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty, spa and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas , taking place June 21-23, 2025 , at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place September 28-29, 2025, at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit for more information.

And set your calendars for next year's IBS New York and IECSC New York , taking place March 8-10, 2026 at the Javits Center.

NEW YORK INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

For more information on IECSC New York, visit . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit .

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world's most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit .

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Amanda Brokaw...