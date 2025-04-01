Brigitte Custer Joins Unissant As VP, Strategy And Solutions, Strengthening National Security Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Unissant Inc. (Unissant ) announced the addition of Brigitte Custer as Vice President, Strategy and Solutions. In her new role, Custer will spearhead strategic initiatives and drive solution development with an emphasis on the national security vertical. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Unissant's growth, as the company expands its capabilities to address the increasingly complex challenges faced by its clients.

Custer's addition underscores Unissant's unwavering commitment to delivering advanced solutions for agencies safeguarding national health and security. For more than three decades, she has served as a technology strategist and trusted advisor to executives and agency heads across the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Federal Law Enforcement, and now currently for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA). Prior to Unissant, she held senior leadership positions at CGI, GDIT, Deloitte and operated as an independent strategy consultant.

“Brigitte's exceptional blend of strategic vision, technical expertise, and dedication to community engagement makes her the perfect fit for Unissant,” remarked President and CEO Sumeet Shrivastava.“We are excited to welcome her and look forward to her contributions in driving our strategic growth and delivering impactful solutions to our clients.”

Custer stated, "My professional journey has always been driven by a desire to bridge the gap between technology and mission needs. I'm excited to join a company that shares this vision and is committed to delivering innovative solutions with mission impact."

About Unissant

Mission-focused, data-driven-Unissant Inc. (Unissant) delivers for the agencies that keep our nation healthy and safe. Keeping people and mission at the forefront, we apply our domain expertise, data acumen, and technology know-how to achieve breakthrough results. Agencies turn to Unissant for our expertise in AI, advanced analytics, digital excellence, and cybersecurity solutions. Our proven frameworks drive successful execution of complex projects at enterprise scale. With an unwavering commitment to advancing mission outcomes, our teams engineer human-centered, innovative solutions that accelerate time to value. We bring honesty, integrity, and dependability to every interaction with our employees, clients, and partners.

