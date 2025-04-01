Grundy MD Consulting Physician Announces Expanded Focus On Services As A Missed Diagnosis Emergency Doctor & Malpractice Medical Legal Expert Witness For Head Injuries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Carlos, California , April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grundy MD Consulting Physician , led by board-certified emergency physician and medical-legal expert Dr. David Grundy, announced an expanded focus on services as a missed diagnosis emergency doctor and malpractice medical legal expert witness for head injuries. With decades of clinical and consulting experience, Dr. Grundy provides expert testimony, detailed medical record reviews, and causation analysis to support law firms in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation nationwide.









Dr. David Grundy's board certification underscores his exceptional qualifications, affirming his expertise as a trusted medical expert witness in both personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

Dr. Grundy specializes in supporting personal injury attorneys with cases involving traumatic brain injuries (TBI), spinal cord injuries, motorcycle accidents, car accidents, semi-truck accidents, workplace injuries, slip and falls, and bicycle accidents. His expertise spans a wide range of conditions, including herniated discs, fractures, soft-tissue injuries, nerve damage, and psychological trauma such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). As a U.S. Army combat veteran, he offers unique insight into PTSD, depression, and anxiety, validating pain and suffering claims to maximize compensation for both physical and psychological injuries. His assessments of future medical costs-covering conditions like post-traumatic fibromyalgia, post-concussion syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and delayed trauma effects-strengthen case value significantly.

In medical malpractice litigation, Dr. Grundy is a sought-after expert witness, providing critical opinions on wrongful death, surgical errors, missed diagnoses, delayed diagnoses, and failure to monitor . His reviews have exposed standard-of-care violations in high-stakes cases involving strokes (CVA), myocardial infarctions, sepsis, pulmonary embolisms, and hospital-acquired infections. He also consults on nursing home negligence, birth injuries, device malfunctions, and insurance bad faith, offering fast, independent expert reports that untangle complex medical-legal disputes.

Grundy MD Consulting on Google Map



Dr. Grundy's deep understanding of medical standards and clinical practice allows him to pinpoint negligence in cases of traumatic amputations, internal bleeding, gunshot wounds, and postoperative complications. His testimony has been pivotal in litigation involving emergency room delays, nursing misconduct, and radiology errors, ensuring accountability for healthcare providers and insurance companies.

With rapid turnaround times and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Grundy remains an essential resource for attorneys handling personal injury and medical malpractice cases. Law firms seeking expert medical-legal consulting or testimony can contact Grundy MD Consulting to leverage his unparalleled insights, ensuring robust cases that secure maximum compensation and uphold justice for their clients.

Dr. David Grundy stands out among medical expert witnesses, bringing specialized knowledge and an unwavering commitment to upholding standards of care in every case he reviews. As a qualified expert, his medical expert testimony has proven decisive in legal proceedings, offering attorneys the clarity needed to address complex medical malpractice claims. Whether unraveling instances of medical negligence or providing an expert opinion on causation, Dr. Grundy's work as a physician expert witness ensures that law firms have the tools to hold healthcare providers accountable and secure justice for their clients.

With a career rooted in emergency medicine, Dr. Grundy serves as a medical professional emergency-room-physician-turned-consulting-physician whose insights extend far beyond the clinical setting into the realm of medical litigation. His role as a medical malpractice expert witness involves delivering expert witness testimony that bridges the gap between intricate medical details and the demands of legal strategy. Attorneys rely on his medical testimony to expose violations of standards of care, particularly in cases where timely intervention could have prevented devastating outcomes, reinforcing his reputation as a trusted medical witness in high-stakes disputes.

Dr. Grundy's contributions to medical malpractice claims are bolstered by his ability to provide detailed, independent analyses that resonate in courtrooms nationwide. His specialized knowledge empowers attorneys to navigate the nuances of medical negligence, from missed diagnoses to surgical misadventures, with confidence. As a consulting physician expert witness, he crafts expert opinions that not only highlight breaches in medical standards but also illuminate the long-term impacts on victims, making him an invaluable ally in legal proceedings where precision and credibility are paramount.

For law firms facing tight deadlines, Dr. Grundy's rapid response as a medical expert witness delivers critical support, often turning the tide in medical litigation. His medical expert testimony, grounded in decades of experience, equips attorneys with the qualified expert insights needed to strengthen medical malpractice claims. By consistently aligning his findings with established standards of care, Dr. Grundy ensures that his role as a medical witness provides a foundation for compelling arguments, helping clients achieve the compensation and resolution they deserve.

Listen to the "David Grundy & Grundy MD Consulting: Maximizing Case Value at the Intersection of Healthcare and Law With Medical-Legal Consulting" episode on "The Attorney Post" show on Listen Notes.



About Grundy MD Consulting:

For law firms navigating personal injury and medical malpractice litigation, securing a top-tier medical expert witness is essential. Dr. David Grundy, MD, brings decades of clinical expertise and insight, providing detailed medical record reviews, expert trial testimony, and causation analysis to strengthen legal claims. His deep understanding of traumatic injuries, wrongful death cases, and standard-of-care violations ensures attorneys have the expert support they need to maximize case value and secure justice for clients. With rapid turnaround times and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Grundy is a trusted ally in high-stakes litigation. Contact Grundy MD Consulting today at to leverage his expertise and build stronger, more compelling cases.









