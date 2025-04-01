‘Hai Taiyyar’ Song From The Film On Yogi Adityanath Debuts At IPL 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Samrat Cinematics has partnered with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to bring the empowering track 'Hai Taiyyar' from its upcoming film“AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi” to the IPL 2025 season.

Based on the work of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the upcoming film stars Manoj Joshi, Milind Gunaji, Manjari Fadnis, and Anil George. This powerful anthem, symbolizing resilience and unshakeable determination, will resonate throughout Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium, igniting both players and fans with its motivating energy. Composed by Meet Brothers, the song has been sung by Sonu Nigam.“Hai Taiyyar” was officially launched in Lucknow, with LSG star players Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi in attendance, along with LSG CEO Vinay Chopra, Ritu Mengi, producer of Samrat Cinematics, and lead actors Anantvijay Joshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), and Ajay Mengi.

Expressing her excitement, Ritu Mengi said,“LSG has a promising start to its IPL 2025 campaign. We believe that 'Hai Taiyyar' from the movie AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi will provide the perfect boost fueling LSG's success and reinforcing their fighting spirit throughout the IPL 2025 season.”

Actor Anant Joshi added,“This song embodies the very essence of the film and the lead's indomitable spirit. Just as he overcame challenges with perseverance, LSG will channel the same energy on the field this IPL season.” On the other hand, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), echoed the sentiment, saying,“Cricket and cinema both have the power to unite people. Hai Taiyyar will not only uplift the LSG team but will also inspire millions of fans watching them play.”

“Hai Taiyyar' is an electrifying song, a symbol of relentless courage and determination that resonates deeply with the passion that drives the Lucknow Super Giant, said LSG star player Shardul Thakur.

On a related note, backed by Samrat Cinematics,“AJEY: The Untold Story” of a Yogi is directed by Ravindra Gautam (Maharani 2 fame) and produced by Ritu Mengi. The film is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's bestselling book 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister' and stars an impressive ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Sarwar Ahuja and Garima Vikrant Singh. The upcoming film is said to be based on the powerful transformation of Yogi Adityanath.

Set for a worldwide release in 2025, the film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.