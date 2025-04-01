Nexamotion Group Looks Ahead To The Next 50 Years At The Forefront Of Aftermarket Innovation

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group is celebrating 50 years of aftermarket innovation, marking the journey that began with the founding of Transtar Aftermarket Solutions on April 1, 1975. As NexaMotion looks ahead to the next 50 years, it now has 125 locations and over 1,500 team members, representing the industry's leading brands in transmission and general repair.

"Our commitment to supporting repair shops goes beyond being a supplier of products," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group. "We look to develop innovative solutions to help simplify complex vehicle repairs. This requires more than just auto parts; it requires a dedicated partner. Today, as we look ahead to our next 50 years, we will continue to innovate and expand our parts selection, network and new solutions to help our customers evolve and advance in an increasingly complex industry."

NexaMotion Group has been on an aggressive growth and expansion plan over the last two years, acquiring five different businesses that align with the company's long-term strategic plan, growth trajectory and goals. The company continues to invest in state-of-the-art tools, platforms and technologies like TransendAuto to help drive the success of auto repair shops.

According to Sethi, connected vehicles are poised to transform how vehicles are diagnosed and repaired. "Technology is reshaping the future of automotive repair," he said. "We'll be able to leverage AI tools and platforms to streamline the process for repair shops from diagnostics to parts ordering and all the way through to vehicle programming." He added, "As an innovation-driven company, we will remain at the forefront of developing trends by being a solutions provider."

As NexaMotion Group looks ahead to the next 50 years, connected vehicles are set to transform the repair shop ecosystem. The company's products and services will be an integral part of this evolving landscape. Staying closely aligned with customer needs, NexaMotion Group remains committed to its mission: simplifying complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving.

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .

