It’S A New Day For Healthcare Providers As Viventium Delivers Innovation And Industry-Specific Expertise To Address Workforce Management Challenges

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium , who offers an industry-leading payroll, HR, and compliance platform purpose-built for healthcare providers, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity as the company introduces new capabilities to its cloud-based software platform, reaffirming its commitment to home-, facility-, and community-based care providers.

Viventium is on a mission to simplify workforce challenges for healthcare providers with a customized suite of payroll, HR, compliance, and other solutions designed to reconnect care staff to their purpose and joy. Today, Viventium is the workforce management partner to healthcare organizations across all 50 states, supporting more than 500,000 care staff nationwide.

Through a software platform that's tailor-made to address the unique workforce management challenges that healthcare providers face today, Viventium provides solutions to help companies hire and retain care staff, maintain compliance, and create true measurable value. Viventium's newly refreshed branding reflects the company's unique and compelling mix of future-focused technology and everyday humanity that embodies why they have become a long-standing and trusted industry ally.

“At Viventium, we understand the unique challenges healthcare providers face because we live and breathe this industry,” said Navin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Viventium .“Our solutions are designed to simplify complex administrative tasks so care staff can focus on what matters most-delivering exceptional care and rediscovering joy in their work.”

Staffing shortages, employee retention challenges, care staff burnout, and redundant manual processes remain an unfortunate reality across the healthcare industry. To help solve these challenges for skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities, Viventium recently announced the launch of its Open Shift Managemen t feature within its Scheduling software .

This proprietary workforce software streamlines scheduling processes, reduces the stress of last-minute staffing gaps, and enhances employee satisfaction with innovative technology features like real-time updates, mobile access, and flexible shift options. Designed by industry experts for skilled nursing and senior living professionals, the software ensures compliance with industry standards and promotes a balanced approach to improving workforce management.

Viventium also recently released advanced logic to simplify compliance for home-based care agencies, with complex compensation models like Per Visit Pay, Blended Rate Overtime, and California Piece Rate . Home-based care agencies can now complete payroll with a single click, saving hours each week. The detailed pay stub also builds trust and confidence with caregivers by ensuring clear and accurate compensation, promoting job satisfaction that will further aid recruitment and retention efforts.

This sentiment was further emphasized by Gupta:“The need to effectively locate and engage talent is now more important than ever. However, the work does not stop there. Once hired, companies must properly onboard, manage, schedule, and compensate their teams. Failing to do so can have devastating impacts on an organization, its quality, and its reputation.”

Enhancing care staff satisfaction is one of the main pillars of improving retention, especially in healthcare segments where retention is a major issue. Research from Viventium's upcoming report on workforce management decisions in healthcare found that 94% of home-, facility-, and community-based care administrators reported that they are currently experiencing a staffing shortage or anticipate a shortage (research conducted by TSC, 2024).

“We know that every day, our clients go to work and face challenges,” said Bernadette Bressler, Chief Marketing Officer , Viventium.“As a company, our brand reflects who we are and reinforces our commitment to positively impacting the lives of healthcare providers, their staff, and the patients, clients, and residents they serve. It's a new day at Viventium, and a new day for healthcare providers. Our goal is to make sure that every day starts with our clients feeling confident and supported in all that they do.”

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare's trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It's a new day, with Viventium.

