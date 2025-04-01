Javier Palomarez Applauds Rep. Joaquin Castro For Being Recognized As The Most Effective Democratic House Member

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) for being recognized by the Center for Effective Lawmaking as the most effective Democratic member of the House of Representatives during the 118th Congress. Congressman Castro's dedication to bipartisan cooperation and his relentless pursuit of meaningful policy solutions demonstrate his commitment to serving his constituents and the American people.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“We extend our sincere congratulations to Congressman Joaquin Castro for earning the distinction of being the most effective Democratic House member during the 118th Congress. His unwavering dedication to delivering real results for his constituents and working families across the country is commendable. Congressman Castro displayed exceptional leadership by introducing over 30 bills and bipartisan amendments, skillfully navigating the legislative process to ensure critical issues were addressed. His ability to work across the aisle and embed his language into broader bills speaks to his determination to bridge divides and drive progress.Congressman Castro's commitment to working behind the scenes, moving past partisan gridlock, and focusing on practical solutions is a model of effective governance. His efforts are a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when leaders prioritize results over rhetoric. The USHBC looks forward to working with Congressman Castro to advance policies that empower America's working families and strengthen small businesses nationwide.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

