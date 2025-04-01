Testing Equipment And Services Market Estimated To Reach US$39.135 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.39%

The testing equipment and services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% from US$30.107 billion in 2025 to US$39.135 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the testing equipment and services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$39.135 billion by 2030.The global testing equipment and services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for quality assurance and compliance in various industries.The rise in consumer awareness regarding product quality and safety has led to a surge in demand for testing equipment and services across industries such as healthcare, automotive , aerospace, and electronics. With the growing emphasis on meeting regulatory standards and ensuring product reliability, the need for accurate and efficient testing methods has become crucial. This has resulted in the development of advanced testing equipment and services, further propelling the market growth.One of the key factors driving the growth of the testing equipment and services market is the increasing adoption of automation in testing processes. Automation not only improves the accuracy and efficiency of testing but also reduces the overall cost and time required for testing. Additionally, the rise in research and development activities in various industries has also contributed to the market growth, as companies invest in advanced testing equipment to ensure the quality and safety of their products.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the testing equipment and services market during the forecast period, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing investments in infrastructure development in countries like China and India. The region is also witnessing a rise in demand for consumer goods, which has led to the growth of industries such as automotive and electronics, further driving the demand for testing equipment and services.As the demand for quality assurance and compliance continues to rise, the testing equipment and services market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and increasing investments in research and development, the market is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the industry.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the testing equipment and services market that have been covered are MTS Systems Corporation, National Instruments., ATA Engineering, Inc., SGS SA, Brüel & Kjær, OROS, among others.The market analytics report segments the testing equipment and services market as follows:Companies Profiled:.MTS Systems Corporation.National Instruments..ATA Engineering, Inc..SGS SA.Brüel & Kjær.OROS.ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG.ETI Precision.BAMR (Pty) Ltd.FortiveReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.HVAC Equipment Market:.Barcode Equipment Market:.Chilled Beam System Market:.Automated Testing Equipment Market:.Industrial Refrigeration System Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

