Sarhul Festivities Light Up Jharkhand, Grand Procession Fills Ranchi’S Streets

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 1 (IANS) The celebration of the 'marriage of earth and sun' is in full swing across Jharkhand as the nature-worshipping tribal communities observe the Sarhul festival with great enthusiasm.

On this occasion, processions are being taken out in various cities and villages, including the state capital, Ranchi.

Thousands of people, including men, women, and children, are participating in the festivities, dancing and singing in the streets with flags and traditional musical instruments such as drums -- symbols of the Sarna religion.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the main Sarhul celebrations at Ranchi's tribal hostel and Sarna Sthal (a place of worship for tribals) in Siram Toli.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren participated in rituals at the Sarna Sthal in Hatma. Other prominent figures, including Ranchi MLA and former minister C.P. Singh and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, also took part in the Sarhul procession.

Sharing pictures of Sarhul Puja on social media, Hemant Soren extended his greetings to the people. "Many congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Sarhul, the great festival of nature. For the state's better future, we must move forward with a vision for the next 25 years, preserving and strengthening our rich heritage, traditions, and culture," he said.

In response to a long-standing demand of the tribal community, Soren announced an additional public holiday. While Tuesday was already declared a holiday, all government offices and institutions will now remain closed on Wednesday as well.

The Sarhul festival is steeped in fascinating beliefs. According to tribal traditions, the earth is considered a girl who gets married to the sun on the day of Sarhul. Before the marriage, the sun proposes by pouring abundant sunlight onto the earth, a gesture symbolising love and prosperity. The earth, delighted by the sun's arrival, flourishes with wealth and abundance.

During the festival, the village priest (Pahan) adorns the earth with Sal flowers and ceremonially hands it over to its groom, the sun.

Many folk stories are also associated with Sarhul. Among the Oraon community, the tale of the crab and the fish is particularly well known. According to their belief, these creatures existed before the Earth and the concept of a year. The crab is said to have created the earth by retrieving soil from the sea, with the fish assisting in the process, making them revered ancestors of the community.

The Pahan also predicts the rainfall for the coming months by observing the water level in a pitcher kept at the Sarna Sthal during Sarhul. This year, after the ritual, Chief Pahan Jaglal Pahan in Hatma, Ranchi, predicted lower-than-normal rainfall.