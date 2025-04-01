World Backup Day Comes Once A Year -- But Protect Your Data Every Day, Warns Emazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A ransomware attack on San Francisco public TV and radio station KQED disabled many of the organization's computers and eventually shut down the entire network. Hackers demanded a bitcoin ransom to restore access. But the station ignored the demands and recovered its files - including member and donor information - because all the data had previously been backed up.

Besides helping organizations to quickly recover from a Cyberattack or other interruption, "Insurance companies often request proof of a comprehensive backup plan before issuing a Cyber Insurance policy," Mazzanti adds. "So, for multiple reasons, periodic backups are a must-have activity. When we think about ransomware attacks on organizations like KQED, we realize how World Backup Day serves as a reminder to back up our digital files and help prevent the permanent loss of important data."

Best practices include:



Automating backups, so they occur frequently and repeatedly.

Securing copied data . Protect your backups by encrypting and storing them in various locations, like the cloud, to keep them safe and easily accessible.

Restoration , or creating a plan to retrieve your data. Disaster recovery plans need to have steps for dealing with security incidents. These actions should include who to contact first, assessing the damage, and promptly informing customers.

Following best practices for data backup is a key component of a layered Cybersecurity plan. "Layered security is a network approach that deploys multiple controls across different levels of your environment," Mazzanti advises. "This way, if nation-state or other bad actor gets through one system, they will be blocked by other security layers. A trusted IT services provider can help you design effective layered security, backup, restoration and other plans."

