CLASH Endurance Miami Crowns Multiple Champions During Weekend-Long Endurance Festival
One hundred+ colleges/universities brought triathlon teams to the Collegiate Club National Championships for a draft-legal or Olympic-distance event. Clare Anne Dasso Queens University/Charlotte crossed the line in the draft-legal portion at 58:55 & UCLA's Edoardo G. Leone completed the same race in 52:00. In the Olympic distance, Annie Meeder of Univ. of Colorado/Boulder worked for her 2:07:58 while Mark Romano from United States Air Force Academy finished at 1:51:13. AJ Cuddeback won non-binary Olympic-distance category with a time of 2:40:48. An exciting new addition in Miami this year, groups of four student athletes could participate in a 'Mixed Team Relay' race with each completing a super-sprint triathlon. Queens Univ./Charlotte earned 1st at 1:03:18, followed by Univ. of Colo/Boulder at 1:04:59 & in 3rd, United States Naval Academy at 1:05:12.
Seven athletes competed in the USA Paratriathlon Nationals Qualifier Series with categories including PTWC, PTVI, PTS4 & PTS5.
"We are honored to host CLASH Endurance at the iconic Homestead-Miami Speedway. Welcoming world-class athletes to compete in such prestigious events perfectly embodies the caliber of experiences we cherish in Miami-Dade County & we look forward to many more thrilling events together," says Greater Miami CVB's Director of Sports & Entertainment Tourism, Mat Ratner.
CLASH Endurance age group athletes had seven different opportunities to race the speedway via a one-mile swim, Miami Distance Aquabike or triathlon, Sprint distance triathlon, duathlon & relay in addition to the team cycling concept, Redline Relay. Competitors ranged in age from 12 to 80+ and included three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Brooke Bennett.
All results can be found via the CLASH Endurance App.
