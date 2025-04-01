CLASH Endurance Miami Crowns Multiple Champions During Weekend-Long Endurance Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Americas Triathlon Cup Miami took competitors on a draft-legal sprint-distance triathlon comprised of a 750m swim, a 20km bike and 5km run all within the speedway. Athletes raced for valuable eligibility ranking points to World Triathlon Championship Series events, World Triathlon Cup events & World Triathlon Continental Championship events. Female results: Gwen Jorgensen (U.S. Olympic Medalist) 55:41, in 2Marcela Alvarez Solis (MEX) 55:45 & in 3Danielle Orie (U.S.) 55:55. Male Results: (U.S.) Reese Vanneson at 49:54, Igor Dupuis (FRA) in 2at 50:12 & in 3was Darr Smith (U.S.) at 50:14.

One hundred+ colleges/universities brought triathlon teams to the Collegiate Club National Championships for a draft-legal or Olympic-distance event. Clare Anne Dasso Queens University/Charlotte crossed the line in the draft-legal portion at 58:55 & UCLA's Edoardo G. Leone completed the same race in 52:00. In the Olympic distance, Annie Meeder of Univ. of Colorado/Boulder worked for her 2:07:58 while Mark Romano from United States Air Force Academy finished at 1:51:13. AJ Cuddeback won non-binary Olympic-distance category with a time of 2:40:48. An exciting new addition in Miami this year, groups of four student athletes could participate in a 'Mixed Team Relay' race with each completing a super-sprint triathlon. Queens Univ./Charlotte earned 1st at 1:03:18, followed by Univ. of Colo/Boulder at 1:04:59 & in 3rd, United States Naval Academy at 1:05:12.

Seven athletes competed in the USA Paratriathlon Nationals Qualifier Series with categories including PTWC, PTVI, PTS4 & PTS5.

"We are honored to host CLASH Endurance at the iconic Homestead-Miami Speedway. Welcoming world-class athletes to compete in such prestigious events perfectly embodies the caliber of experiences we cherish in Miami-Dade County & we look forward to many more thrilling events together," says Greater Miami CVB's Director of Sports & Entertainment Tourism, Mat Ratner.

CLASH Endurance age group athletes had seven different opportunities to race the speedway via a one-mile swim, Miami Distance Aquabike or triathlon, Sprint distance triathlon, duathlon & relay in addition to the team cycling concept, Redline Relay. Competitors ranged in age from 12 to 80+ and included three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Brooke Bennett.

All results can be found via the CLASH Endurance App.

