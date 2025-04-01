Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CLASH Endurance Miami Crowns Multiple Champions During Weekend-Long Endurance Festival

CLASH Endurance Miami Crowns Multiple Champions During Weekend-Long Endurance Festival


2025-04-01 09:31:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Americas Triathlon Cup Miami took competitors on a draft-legal sprint-distance triathlon comprised of a 750m swim, a 20km bike and 5km run all within the speedway. Athletes raced for valuable eligibility ranking points to World Triathlon Championship Series events, World Triathlon Cup events & World Triathlon Continental Championship events. Female results: Gwen Jorgensen (U.S. Olympic Medalist) 55:41, in 2nd Marcela Alvarez Solis (MEX) 55:45 & in 3rd Danielle Orie (U.S.) 55:55. Male Results: (U.S.) Reese Vanneson at 49:54, Igor Dupuis (FRA) in 2nd at 50:12 & in 3rd was Darr Smith (U.S.) at 50:14.

One hundred+ colleges/universities brought triathlon teams to the Collegiate Club National Championships for a draft-legal or Olympic-distance event. Clare Anne Dasso Queens University/Charlotte crossed the line in the draft-legal portion at 58:55 & UCLA's Edoardo G. Leone completed the same race in 52:00. In the Olympic distance, Annie Meeder of Univ. of Colorado/Boulder worked for her 2:07:58 while Mark Romano from United States Air Force Academy finished at 1:51:13. AJ Cuddeback won non-binary Olympic-distance category with a time of 2:40:48. An exciting new addition in Miami this year, groups of four student athletes could participate in a 'Mixed Team Relay' race with each completing a super-sprint triathlon. Queens Univ./Charlotte earned 1st at 1:03:18, followed by Univ. of Colo/Boulder at 1:04:59 & in 3rd, United States Naval Academy at 1:05:12.

Seven athletes competed in the USA Paratriathlon Nationals Qualifier Series with categories including PTWC, PTVI, PTS4 & PTS5.

"We are honored to host CLASH Endurance at the iconic Homestead-Miami Speedway. Welcoming world-class athletes to compete in such prestigious events perfectly embodies the caliber of experiences we cherish in Miami-Dade County & we look forward to many more thrilling events together," says Greater Miami CVB's Director of Sports & Entertainment Tourism, Mat Ratner.

CLASH Endurance age group athletes had seven different opportunities to race the speedway via a one-mile swim, Miami Distance Aquabike or triathlon, Sprint distance triathlon, duathlon & relay in addition to the team cycling concept, Redline Relay. Competitors ranged in age from 12 to 80+ and included three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Brooke Bennett.

All results can be found via the CLASH Endurance App.

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic speedways across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway®, home of "The Great American RaceTM®"-the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. The Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous communities and attractions each February. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami takes place in March and continues to draw a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes and weekend warriors for a unique course at the Homestead-Miami Speedway®.

SOURCE Clash USA, LLC

MENAFN01042025003732001241ID1109378519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search