Global X Management Company LLC Announces Fund Enhancements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced fund enhancements including name and ticker changes for two funds: the Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), which has been renamed to the Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF (GXDW), and the Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC), which has been renamed to the Global X HealthTech ETF (HEAL), effective April 1, 2025. The funds' underlying indices have also changed. A summary of these updates is listed below:

New Fund Name and Ticker New Underlying Index New Index Provider Expense Ratio CUSIP (unchanged) Prior Underlying Index Prior Fund Name and Ticker Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF ( GXDW ) Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Thematic RotationTM Total Return Index Nasdaq Inc. 0.50% (unchanged) 37954Y418 Solactive Thematic Growth Index Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) Global X HealthTech ETF ( HEAL ) Global X HealthTech Index Global X (Mirae Asset Global Indices Pvt. Ltd. as index administrator) 0.50% (previously 0.68%) 37954Y285 Solactive Telemedicine & Digital Health Index Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF (GXDW)

Earlier this year, Global X announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, a leader in momentum-based investing. Nasdaq Dorsey Wright is a registered investment advisory firm offering comprehensive investment research, innovative technical analysis, and specializing in momentum strategies through the firm's expertise in relative strength indexing.

The Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF's (GXDW) index leverages Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Relative Strength Matrix, a proprietary, momentum-based quantitative methodology developed by Nasdaq, Inc., to rotate into the five ETFs with the strongest momentum from eligible Global X's thematic ETFs, as determined by the index provider. The underlying index's use of momentum indicators aims to provide a disciplined framework for thematic conviction while providing access to multiple themes through a single investment. GXDW seeks to offer dynamic access to multiple disruptive trends, including disruptive technology, people and demographics, and physical environment. Previously, the underlying index selected themes based on revenue growth to identify high-growth themes.

GXDW invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Thematic RotationTM Total Return Index. This index analyzes eligible ETFs based on price movements and applies relative strength screening to identify the five highest-ranked ETFs. To seek to stay aligned with evolving market trends, the fund can rebalance its holdings monthly if the index allocations change in order to provide continued exposure to high growth potential themes

Global X HealthTech ETF (HEAL)

Global X believes that, amid rising demand from an aging population, the global healthcare technology market could triple in size to over $1 trillion by 2032[i]. Global X believes that the growth will span four key segments -healthcare analytics and software, smart medical devices, AI-enabled drug discovery, and tech-enabled consumer healthcare.

The Global X HealthTech ETF (HEAL) seeks to capitalize on this opportunity across these four segments by tracking the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Global X HealthTech Index. Previously focused on telemedicine and digital health, the fund's new index has a broader investment scope, seeking to capture novel applications of technology driven by recent developments in AI and robotics focusing on tech-driven innovation, HEAL seeks to provide exposure to firms looking to shape the future of healthcare by improving patient outcomes and driving medical breakthroughs.

HEAL invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings (if any), in the securities of the Global X HealthTech Index. The underlying index screens for companies that are found in FactSet industries identified by the index administrator as relating to healthcare technology and derive at least 50% of their revenue from one or more of the following business activities: healthcare analytics and software, smart medical devices, AI-enabled drug discovery, and tech-enabled consumer healthcare.

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $55 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, or a guarantee of future results. This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor professional for more information regarding your investment situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Emerging economic themed companies typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. Thematic companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. They typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research and development, capital expenditures and mergers and acquisitions, and there is no guarantee that the products or services produced will be successful. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Investment in GXDW is subject to the risks of the underlying ETFs. GXDW and HEAL are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in a fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing .

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Nasdaq Dorsey Wright does not provide advisory services to the fund and is not affiliated with SIDCO.

