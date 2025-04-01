3Ci, Division Of Management, Analysis, And Utilization, Inc., Names Andrea Densmore As The New President To Lead The Next Phase Of Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Andrea joins 3Ci from the Atlanta office of Slalom Consulting, where she was a leader in the technology strategy practice. She brings 18 years of proven expertise in driving measurable business impact through transformative strategies, innovative development, and operational excellence. Her extensive leadership in navigating organizations through complex system modernizations and enterprise data strategies will further enhance the value delivered to 3Ci's customers.

"I am honored to lead 3Ci at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Densmore. "With the proliferation of disruptive technologies like AI, now more than ever, organizations need trusted partners who can help them navigate change. 3Ci has a strong foundation of delivering world-class technology and talent solutions, and I am excited to build upon that legacy to drive future growth and success."

Randall W. Hatcher, Chief Executive Officer of MAU, Inc., shared, "This is an exciting time as we accelerate the integration of our technology and talent solutions service offerings. Andrea's customer-centric focus and proven leadership will strengthen 3Ci's strategic direction, enabling us to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions that address technology and talent challenges through a single, trusted partnership."

Andrea holds a BBA with a concentration in Management Information Systems from the University of Georgia and is an active member of the Atlanta Technology community.

About 3Ci:

Headquartered in Atlanta since 1978, 3Ci has been connecting world-class companies with the people, processes, and technologies they need to propel meaningful growth. Whether you need one professional or a special task team, support on an existing project, or a fully outsourced solution, 3Ci is ready to deliver across the country and globally through international partners. For more information, visit .

About MAU, Inc.:

Headquartered in Augusta, GA, MAU is a private, family-owned company providing innovative business solutions since 1973 in Technology, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Services. For more information, visit .

