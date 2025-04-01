Franklin Access Announces The First In Its New Series Of Remotely Managed M2M Routers For Iot: The Seiona – RT410S
Setting itself apart from competitors, Franklin's Seiona series integrates full access to the Pintrac Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform, enabling comprehensive remote management. This solution allows administrators to configure, secure, deploy, monitor, and update devices remotely, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with on-site servicing. The Seiona – RT410S is the first in a series of upcoming devices and will be available in various physical configurations, all leveraging LTE technology.
At its core, the Seiona – RT410S incorporates proven cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS technologies to ensure robust performance. Its compact and portable design makes it ideal for a variety of deployment scenarios. Currently, Seiona is undergoing technical evaluation with leading national retailers for kiosk applications.
The Seiona – RT410S is currently undergoing U.S. wireless carrier certification and will be available for purchase soon.
About Franklin Access
Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) is a leader in integrated wireless solutions, offering state-of-the-art 4G LTE and 5G technologies, including mobile hotspots, routers, and mobile device management (MDM) solutions. Learn more at franklinaccess.com .
