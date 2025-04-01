Quorum Software Launches Global Partner Advantage Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Empowering Collaboration and Accelerating Partner Success

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Software , a global leader in energy software, today announced the launch of the Quorum Partner Advantage Program , a strategic initiative designed to foster collaboration and accelerate growth across its partner ecosystem. Tailored for channel partners, technology providers, and system integrators, the program aims to enhance customer value and drive mutual success within the evolving energy landscape.The Quorum Partner Advantage Program provides a structured framework for collaboration, enabling partners to innovate, expand their market reach, and deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs. The program offers specialized training to enhance expertise and maintain high standards of solution delivery. Partners also benefit from direct collaboration with Quorum experts, gaining opportunities for growth and innovation. Additionally, they will have opportunities to access exclusive resources such as product roadmaps, Go-To-Market support, customer events, and a dedicated collaboration portal, empowering them to expand globally and effectively meet industry demands.“Our partners are critical to our growth strategy and to delivering value to our customers,” said Paul Langenbahn, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Software.“The Quorum Partner Advantage Program formalizes our commitment to working together, driving innovation, and achieving shared success. This is about building an ecosystem where we all thrive.”The Quorum Partner Advantage Program is now available globally. For more information, visit about/partner-program/ . This initiative reinforces Quorum Software's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and driving incremental value across the energy industry.About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in over 50 countries. Quorum's solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry's first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum's experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.

