New Book, 'The Innovation Edge,' Urges Businesses To Reignite Their Visionary Ways

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the new book The Innovation Edge : How Large Companies Lose It and How to Get It Back, author Merle Symes offers insights to assist established businesses in rediscovering the innovative spirit that helped them become successful to begin with.His objective is to transport managers beyond the“more-of-the-same” attitude that stalls innovation and to equip them with the mindset they need to meet the never-ending expectations for growth.It is a goal that Symes has been dedicated to for decades.“My quest to truly identify and understand the key principles of innovation has spanned the fifty years that I have been in business,” writes Symes, who is CEO of the consulting firm The Provenance Group .“During that time, I have been blessed to be able to work for some inspiring and innovative leaders and have benefited from being the product of excellent academic programs.”The Innovation Edge, published by Forbes Books, combines extensive research with practical, commonsense approaches. It serves as a guide for managers on how to implement the organization-wide changes needed to create ongoing, relentless innovation.“Large organizations cannot just emulate start-ups and new ventures because there are true fundamental differences between them,” Symes writes.“Large, mature organizations must develop an understanding of certain core principles regarding innovation. They then must essentially reinvent how to create those same types of breakthrough innovations within their corporate environment.”Such changes don't come quickly or easily.“A full transformation takes time and significant effort,” Symes writes.“However, there are things you can do almost immediately to make a difference and to start your organization down the path.”About Merle SymesMerles Symes, the author of The Innovation Edge: How Large Companies Lose It and How to Get It Back, is CEO and co-founder of The Provenance Group, a consultancy dedicated to business innovation and transformation. He works with senior managers and boards of directors to reignite the innovative spirit of mature organizations. Symes has an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School. He also has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology where he received their Distinguished Alumni Award and serves as Chairman of their University Advisory Board.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

