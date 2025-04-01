In National Food Month, USANA Kids Eat Calls For Utah's Childhood Hunger To End

USANA Kids Eat: Fighting Child Hunger in Utah-Because No Child Should Go to Bed Hungry.

Volunteers in Action: Packing Hope and Nutritious Meals for Utah's Food-Insecure Kids with USANA Kids Eat.

Thanks to USANA Kids Eat volunteers, Utah children facing food insecurity enjoy nutritious meals-helping to feed the 143,100 kids who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

No Child Should Go Hungry-But 1 in 6 in Utah Do. Businesses, Families & Communities Must Act Now. Here's How to Help.

- Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director at USANA FoundationSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- April marks National Food Month, a time to celebrate the power of food while also confronting a stark reality: thousands of Utah children don't know where their next meal is coming from. USANA Kids Eat, a nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity, is using this month to raise awareness and encourage communities to take action against childhood hunger.“Food is more than just sustenance-it's security, focus, and the foundation for a child's success,” said Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director at USANA Foundation, which oversees USANA Kids Eat.“Yet in Utah, one in six children live in a food-insecure household, regularly facing uncertainty about their next meal. National Food Month is the perfect time for businesses, organizations, families, and individuals to help our kids.”In Utah alone, over 143,100 children experience food insecurity, a number that continues to rise with economic challenges and increasing food costs. Without consistent nutrition, students struggle in school, experience higher levels of stress and anxiety, and miss out on opportunities to reach their full potential, according to Benedict.To combat the issue, USANA Kids Eat provides backpacks filled with non-perishable, easily prepared foods to ensure children have food outside of school hours. In 2024, the nonprofit distributed 491,066 meals across Utah, and each week, more than 9,100 meals were delivered to at-risk youth.“This is about more than just providing food-it's about giving kids a sense of stability,” said Benedict.“Imagine trying to concentrate in school or play with friends when all you can think about is hunger. That's the daily reality for too many children in our state, but we have the power to change it.”Throughout April, USANA Kids Eat is inviting businesses, organizations, families, and individuals to participate in the movement. Financial donations go 100% directly toward supplying food packs, and sponsors can choose to adopt a specific school or contribute to general fundraising initiatives. Many sponsors love connecting with a school and participating in hands-on food-packing events, turning their support into a meaningful community-building experience.“Every meal makes a difference and hunger is not limited to any one season,” she said.“National Food Month is a chance for all of us to come together and ensure that no child in Utah ever goes hungry. Whether you're donating money, volunteering time, or spreading the word-your actions are deeply appreciated and directly help kids who don't know where their next meal is coming from.”For more information on how to help, visit usanakidseat . To read the latest annual report, visit: .IMAGES:# # #About USANA Kids EatEstablished in 2019, the USANAFoundation, seeing a local need, acquired KidsEat!Utah to form USANAKids Eat. Providing food-filled backpacks for at-risk youth to more than 85 schools and organizations along the Wasatch Front from Weber County to Utah County, the Foundation is able to provide the best global reach, with a strong local impact.

