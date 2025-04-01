Rolli Partners With The Advocates For Human Rights To Amplify Voices For Justice And Equality

Rolli logo

This collaboration empowers journalists to enhance reporting on human rights issues by connecting them with trusted resources and experts.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rolli , the AI-powered Newsroom as a Serviceplatform, and The Advocates for Human Rights , a global leader in advancing human rights through advocacy, education, and research, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to improve the quality of media coverage on critical human rights issues by providing journalists with streamlined access to credible expertise and data.At a time when human rights challenges are at the forefront of global discussions, accurate and informed reporting is essential. Through this partnership, Rolli will integrate The Advocates for Human Rights' expert insights and resources into its platform, ensuring journalists can access reliable information on topics ranging from immigration policy to gender-based violence and global justice initiatives.“Our mission has always been to empower journalists with the tools they need to report truthfully and comprehensively,” said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli.“Partnering with The Advocates for Human Rights enables us to connect journalists with the knowledge and voices that are driving human rights advocacy worldwide, creating a more informed and just media landscape.”“We look forward to working with journalists as key partners in sharing accurate and compelling stories about human rights issues,” said Madeline Lohman, Advocacy and Outreach Director at The Advocates.As part of this collaboration, Rolli will offer journalists access to a curated database of human rights experts, educational materials, and real-time updates on critical issues. Additionally, The Advocates for Human Rights will host training sessions and webinars for journalists to deepen their understanding of human rights challenges and foster responsible reporting practices.Call-to-Action (CTA)For more information about this partnership and to explore available resources, visit rolliapp or theadvocatesforhumanrights.About RolliRolli is an innovative platform designed to connect journalists with verified experts, events, and resources in real time. By streamlining access to trustworthy information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting, empowering journalists to meet the demands of today's fast-paced media landscape.Learn more at rolliapp.About The Advocates for Human RightsThe Advocates for Human Rights is a globally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and promoting human rights worldwide. Through legal advocacy, research, and education, the organization works to hold perpetrators accountable and advance policies that uphold justice, dignity, and equality. Learn more at theadvocatesforhumanrights.Anthony DallozziThe Advocates for Human Rights...612-746-4683theadvocatesforhumanrights

