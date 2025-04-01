Surgical Blades Market Projected To Reach US$163.353 Million By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 3.94%

The surgical blades market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% from US$134.654 million in 2025 to US$163.353 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the surgical blades market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$163.353 million by 2030.The global surgical blades market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in surgical technology.One of the key factors driving the growth of the surgical blades market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent increase in surgical procedures. With the growing aging population and changing lifestyle habits, there has been a surge in the number of surgeries, especially in the fields of orthopedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. This has led to a higher demand for surgical blades, as they are an essential tool in almost all surgical procedures.Moreover, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries has also contributed to the growth of the surgical blades market. These procedures offer numerous benefits such as shorter recovery time, reduced risk of infection, and smaller incisions, leading to less scarring. As a result, there has been a shift towards using surgical blades instead of traditional surgical tools, further boosting the market growth.The report also highlights the growing trend of using disposable surgical blades, as they eliminate the risk of cross-contamination and reduce the need for sterilization. This has led to a rise in the adoption of disposable blades by healthcare facilities, further propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of surgical blades and the availability of alternative surgical tools may hinder the market growth to some extent.Overall, the surgical blades market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. With advancements in surgical technology and the rising adoption of disposable blades, the market is poised for further expansion.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the surgical blades market that have been covered are GPC Medical Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith-Nephew, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, Swann-Morton Limited, among others.The market analytics report segments the surgical blades market as follows:.By TypeoSterileoNon-Sterile.By Material TypeoHardened & Tempered SteeloStainless SteeloCarbon Steel.By End-UseroHospitalsoClinicsoAmbulatory Surgery CentersoLife Sciences & Biomedical Research Organization.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.GPC Medical Ltd.B. Braun Melsungen AG.Stryker.Smith-Nephew.CONMED.Zimmer Biomet.Swann-Morton Limited.Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd..Narang Medical.Kehr Surgical Private LimitedReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Glove Market:.Non-Powdered Surgical Glove Market:.Neoprene (Polychloroprene) Surgical Glove Market:.Global Smart Medical Device Market:.Surgical Simulation Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

