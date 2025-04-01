EVERI TO SHOWCASE IN-DEMAND CABINETS AND GAMES, FINTECH SOLUTIONS WITH EMPHASIS ON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATIONS AND EXPANDED CASHLESS PRODUCTS AT THE INDIAN GAMING TRADESHOW & CONVENTION 2025

Robust Lineup of Core Video Products on Display with More than 10 New Themes

LAS VEGAS and SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI ) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, will highlight over 40 diverse games across seven of its latest hardware platforms alongside the latest FinTech advancements centered on mobile engagement at this week's Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention ("IGA") 2025 (Booth #1841) at the San Diego Convention Center.

"With a comprehensive portfolio of player-engaging themes, our latest gaming cabinets, and innovations for our FinTech solutions, Everi looks forward to returning to IGA to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our Class II and Class III Native American gaming partners," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "Everi has a long, successful history of support for Tribal gaming operators, providing a broad portfolio of products that enhance the player experience on casino floors and significantly improve the efficiency of a casino's financial access and compliance operations with our innovative financial technology solutions. Our newest products and solutions on display at IGA will further enhance our commitment to this thriving, important sector of the casino gaming industry."

Games

From exciting three-pot and hold-and-spin to entertaining cash-on-reels games, the Company will present more than 10 fresh new themes available on its for-sale Dynasty SolTM video portrait cabinet, all with Everi's distinct mark on them. Themes include Leprechaun FortunesTM, Zhao Cai Jin Bao Golden CatTM, Tasty TrioTM, and Fire LionTM, which features the Fire Lion Bonus, a thrilling nested feature that pays big!

Everi will showcase two brand-new themes on its premium banked cabinet Dynasty Sol SyncTM including Wasabi LockTM and Hi-ScoreTM. Wasabi Lock takes the hold-and-spin mechanic to the extreme by presenting four different mini features to boost a player's bonus to delicious wins while Hi-Score features three pots that trigger unique enhancements for a fun Pachinko style bonus that is truly out of this world. Powerball® Power PlayTM and Casper Triple FrightTM will also be on display on Dynasty LunaTM, a fully featured banked product that takes premium video to new heights.

Classic stepper themes that build on the Company's continued success in the high-denomination three-reel mechanical segment will include Smokin' 777 Deluxe® & White Hot DiamondsTM and Evel Knievel American & DaredevilTM on Player Classic Signature® and Powerball® Wild JackpotsTM and Disco InfernoTM on Player Classic Reserve®.

FinTech

Everi's FinTech offerings at IGA will emphasize convergence and connectivity across product lines, featuring the BeOnTM Mobile Services Platform, as well as a comprehensive suite of additional mobile, financial access, loyalty, RegTech, and enriched marketing solutions. The newest product developments on display will showcase Everi's ability to develop solutions for Tribal operators that enable secure, mobile-first self-service capabilities throughout the patron journey.

Designed for optimized player engagement, Everi's BeOnTM Casino platform extends the casino floor to a patron's mobile device with award-winning solutions bundled into a full mobile experience. Combining gamification, loyalty, payments, and data insights, BeOn is the turbocharger for the operational engine and guest experience, as it puts the power of self service in the guest's hands.

Everi continues to support Tribal operators in their initial or ongoing digital transformation with strategies to engage patrons at deeper levels and improve operational efficiencies. The BeOn mobile web portal, Everi's latest digital solution designed to extend key mobile functionalities to a web-based platform, provides a seamless and unified experience for both mobile app users and non-app users. This platform enhances casino operators' digital presence by offering patrons accessibility through a web interface, ensuring engagement anytime, anywhere with integrated mobile loyalty enrollment capabilities.

Core functions of BeOn include integration with Everi's CashClub Wallet® – now available in Nevada – for cashless gaming, extensions of the operator's loyalty program, property content management tools, and additional opportunities through BeOn's Marketing Technology stack ("MarTech"). The mobile services provided by Everi are system agnostic, creating a seamless integration of technology across the operator footprint.

Featuring integrations with over 75 partners, BeOn assists with operator efforts to reach patrons across all touchpoints and segments by offering choice and convenience. The platform is flexible enough to provide customer experiences that are unique to the gaming space.

Everi's expanded suite of cashless products include new mobile capabilities for an enhanced gaming and resort-wide experience. BeOn Pay2GameTM is a pioneering cashless, in-person payment solution that boosts operational efficiency for casino operators while delivering unparalleled convenience to players. Leveraging best-in-class technology collaborations and Everi's integrated solutions, BeOn Pay2Game allows players to deposit funds directly from their bank account to a slot machine in seconds utilizing Everi's QuikTransferTM technology.

As part of its IGA offerings, Everi will also showcase Vi®, a revolutionary, on-property mobile gaming solution, delivered through BeOn. Vi will be featured at Everi's Expo Booth #1841, and at IGA's DigitalPlay Summit, April 2-3, at Booth #K2721.

Several Tribal operators already have agreements in place with Everi to deploy ViTM, which allows patrons to play popular Everi Class II games beyond the casino floor, within the allowable gaming footprint. This all-in-one solution combines Everi Digital games, CashClub Wallet, the Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") solution, and the TrilogyTM loyalty platform to extend the gaming entertainment experience beyond the casino floor.

A key component of Everi's FinTech portfolio is RegTech solutions that help gaming operators maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, such as AML compliance. With deployment in hundreds of gaming establishments worldwide, Everi Compliance continues to be recognized as the gold standard in AML compliance software in the gaming industry. Everi will showcase two new integrations in Everi Compliance, Veridocs and Thomson Reuters. These integrations will allow compliance professionals the ability to automatically pull in critical data into Everi Compliance such as document authentication results and public records data, ensuring a more complete patron profile in an effortless way.

The Company will also be releasing "Form Manager," a new solution which will allow operators the ability to manage the tax form lifecycle including filing with the IRS. "Form Manager" will work with Everi Compliance and the award-winning jackpot management system, Jackpot Xpress®, with more product integrations to come.

Everi's commitment to RegTech solutions is reflected in the continued investment in new products that solve complex problems for compliance professionals. Everi has built upon the success of Everi Compliance with the recent release of Entegrity®, the Company's fourth-generation AML Compliance Platform. Entegrity combines Everi's decades of compliance experience with the latest in technology to deliver the most advanced toolkit for AML professionals in the gaming industry. In addition to the "Form Manager" feature integrated within Entegrity, Everi will also showcase "Analytics Manager," a new module to the AML platform that provides operators with advanced transaction monitoring capabilities.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit .

