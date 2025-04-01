Edge Delta Announces Multi-Processor Nodes And Live Capture To Enhance Telemetry Pipeline Management

SEATTLE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , the leading provider of intelligent Telemetry Pipelines for observability and security data, is excited to announce the launch of two groundbreaking features: Multi-Processor Nodes and Live Capture . These innovative features are designed to streamline the creation, management, and visualization of Telemetry Pipelines, enabling organizations to handle large, complex configurations with greater efficiency and precision.

Revolutionizing Pipeline Management

As organizations face increasing challenges with managing vast amounts of telemetry data, Edge Delta's new Multi-Processor Nodes and Live Capture capabilities provide the tools needed to gain deeper visibility and control over data flows in real time. These features, built into the platform's Pipeline interface, empower teams to efficiently process, route, and analyze their data at scale.

Multi-Processor Nodes: Simplifying Complex Pipelines

The creation of multiple data processing configurations within a pipeline is often a time-consuming and complicated task, especially when managing multiple data sources and formats. Edge Delta's Multi-Processor Nodes streamline this process by allowing users to group sequential processors into a single, unified node. This reduces pipeline complexity, improves visualization, and makes it easier for teams to modify and enhance their pipelines without losing clarity.

By logically grouping processors, Multi-Processor Nodes offer significant improvements to pipeline management, enabling users to:



Simplify pipeline visualization

Apply customized processing requirements to specific data sources and destinations Standardize intermediary processing to accelerate data routing

Live Capture: Unmatched Real-Time Data Visibility

Edge Delta's Live Capture feature takes pipeline monitoring to the next level by providing real-time visibility into how data is being transformed and processed. With Live Capture, users can closely observe the flow of data through the pipeline, including:



A live tail of logs entering and exiting the selected node

A detailed breakdown of which log fields are impacted by processing steps Real-time tracking of volume changes before and after data processing

This powerful three-panel view allows users to experiment with different processing configurations and immediately see how they impact data structure and volume.

Integrating Multi-Processor Nodes with Live Capture

While Multi-Processor Nodes and Live Capture are highly valuable individually, their greatest potential is realized when used together. By integrating Live Capture within the Multi-Processor Node workflow, users gain unparalleled insight into how processing steps are interacting with live data. These features enable teams to optimize their pipelines with a high level of confidence, visualizing dynamic changes in data flow as new processors are added or existing ones are adjusted.

Optimizing Telemetry Pipelines for Improved Performance

Edge Delta's end-to-end Telemetry Pipelines are designed to optimize the collection, processing, and routing of telemetry and security data at scale. With these new features, Edge Delta is empowering organizations to manage their data more effectively, reduce operational costs, and enhance downstream monitoring and analysis.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is the foundation that gives teams complete control and visibility over their observability and security data. Edge Delta's intelligent Telemetry Pipelines standardize and enrich data, stream to SIEMs, observability platforms, and archives, and provide a clear view into how data streams are configured, all in real-time. Companies around the world rely on Edge Delta's novel architecture to manage exponential volumes of security and observability data. Visit EdgeDelta .

Learn More

To see how Edge Delta's next-generation Telemetry Pipelines can elevate your observability and security efforts, visit our playground or book a demo .

