STAYPINEAPPLE REINVENTS GUEST SLEEP EXPERIENCE WITH THE WORLD's FIRST HUMAN DOG BED

This unique sleep experience takes comfort to a new level, allowing humans to enjoy the softness and security of a dog's favorite nap space, while all pets will now be given the actual guest bed, complete with European-style double duvets and plenty of space to stretch out. Beginning April 1st, this innovative change ensures that pets receive the same exceptional service that Staypineapple offers its human guests.

"We've always known that pets are family, and they deserve to be treated as such," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "By swapping the beds, we're giving humans the chance to sleep like their furry companions, while pampering pets with the spacious and cozy guest beds they've always dreamed of. It's time to let the fur babies enjoy the luxury of a human bed while their guardians snuggle up in their own Plufl."

Guests who book a stay at any Staypineapple hotel will experience the ultimate in relaxation, as they unwind in a Plufl, which will come standard in each room.

Staypineapple plans to expand its pet-friendly guest amenities in the near future with upgraded in-room offerings, including doggie bathrobes and slippers, a streaming service where pets can binge-watch nature channels, a toy concierge featuring plush, chew and squeaky toys, and unlimited pup cups available at the front desk.

To book your stay, visit , where you select your customized Plufl color, which will be prepared in your room upon arrival, along with a perfectly sized pillow for your pet, tailored to their breed and size, placed right on the bed.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Plufl

Plufl is the creator of the world's first dog bed specifically made for humans. Founded by two best friends and classmates from college, Plufl's mission is to deliver comfort and coziness to homes across the world. Whether it's curling up with your pet, finding relief from anxiety, or simply taking a well-deserved nap, Plufl exists to help people feel more grounded, supported, and at ease – one cozy moment at a time.

Disclaimer: This press release is all in good humor for April Fools'. We love a good joke, and the details are purely for laughs. At Staypineapple, we love pets so much, we couldn't resist adding a little extra fun!

