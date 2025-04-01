Redtiger's New F17 Elite Dash Cam Is World's First To Offer Full-Color Night Vision
Users are able to effortlessly switch the view between the front and rear view cameras on the F17 Elite's three-inch IPS touchscreen display. Both cameras can also be viewed simultaneously in split-screen mode, providing a full view of the driving environment.
These capabilities are made possible by the impressive array of optical technology implemented in Redtiger's F17 Elite dash cam. All three cameras are made by Sony: the front camera has a 4K Sony IMX678 sensor, while the cabin camera has a 1080P Sony IMX307 sensor and the rear camera has a 2.5K Sony IMX675 image sensor.
With three cameras capturing video simultaneously on three separate channels, families and drivers for rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft can rest assured that each trip is recorded in its entirety, monitoring the safety of all passengers in the vehicle as well as capturing license plates of every car within sight.
Meanwhile, vloggers can record HD footage while on the go without having to worry about setting up and focusing their cameras. Vloggers will especially appreciate the ease and speed of sharing videos online with the F17 Elite dash cam – it can achieve ultra-fast transmission speeds of up to 30 megabits per second, thanks to 5.8G WiFi 6. With upload and download speeds clocking in at more than 10 times faster than traditional 2.4G WiFi, the F17 Elite achieves low latency and improved efficiency and security, even in environments with a high density of active WiFi products.
The Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam (US$359.99) is available on the Redtiger website from April 1, 2025.
Suitable for any kind of vehicle, the F17 Elite dash cam comes with an easy to use installation kit and integrates with the Redtiger app on Android and iOS devices for convenient settings management. Each F17 Elite dash cam comes packaged with the three cameras, a power supply cable and car charger, rubber straps, cable clips, adhesive and a user manual.
Tech specs
-
Display Screen Size: 3" IPS Screen
Machine Weight: 185g
Size: 115 x 55 x 25mm
Battery: Farad capacitor 5.5V/3.5F
In the box
-
4K Dash Cam
2.5K Rear Camera
1080P Cabin Camera
Power Supply Cable
Car Charger
Rear Cam Cable
Adhesive
Rubber Straps x 4
Cable Clips x 5
Tool
User Manual
About Redtiger
Founded in 2020, automotive electronics brand Redtiger offers high-performance dash cams that are designed to enhance safety and peace of mind for urban drivers. Catering to daily commuters and new drivers alike, Redtiger products provide reliable recording and monitoring features to help users navigate busy city streets with confidence.
For more information, visit .
SOURCE Redtiger
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment