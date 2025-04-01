Redtiger's New F17 Elite Dash Cam Is World's First To Offer Full-Color Night Vision

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The F17 Elite dash cam's comprehensive three-channel coverage of a vehicle's complete surroundings translates to clear, full-color "what you see is what you get" images in almost any lighting conditions. HDR image capture of license plate details is ensured, even under direct sunlight or when caught in the glare of bright headlights. When parked overnight, the F17 Elite uses intelligent image algorithms to restore true scene colors and capture images clearly, even in extreme low-light conditions.

Users are able to effortlessly switch the view between the front and rear view cameras on the F17 Elite's three-inch IPS touchscreen display. Both cameras can also be viewed simultaneously in split-screen mode, providing a full view of the driving environment.

These capabilities are made possible by the impressive array of optical technology implemented in Redtiger's F17 Elite dash cam. All three cameras are made by Sony: the front camera has a 4K Sony IMX678 sensor, while the cabin camera has a 1080P Sony IMX307 sensor and the rear camera has a 2.5K Sony IMX675 image sensor.

With three cameras capturing video simultaneously on three separate channels, families and drivers for rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft can rest assured that each trip is recorded in its entirety, monitoring the safety of all passengers in the vehicle as well as capturing license plates of every car within sight.

Meanwhile, vloggers can record HD footage while on the go without having to worry about setting up and focusing their cameras. Vloggers will especially appreciate the ease and speed of sharing videos online with the F17 Elite dash cam – it can achieve ultra-fast transmission speeds of up to 30 megabits per second, thanks to 5.8G WiFi 6. With upload and download speeds clocking in at more than 10 times faster than traditional 2.4G WiFi, the F17 Elite achieves low latency and improved efficiency and security, even in environments with a high density of active WiFi products.

The Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam (US$359.99) is available on the Redtiger website from April 1, 2025.

Suitable for any kind of vehicle, the F17 Elite dash cam comes with an easy to use installation kit and integrates with the Redtiger app on Android and iOS devices for convenient settings management. Each F17 Elite dash cam comes packaged with the three cameras, a power supply cable and car charger, rubber straps, cable clips, adhesive and a user manual.

Tech specs



Display Screen Size: 3" IPS Screen

Machine Weight: 185g

Size: 115 x 55 x 25mm Battery: Farad capacitor 5.5V/3.5F

In the box



4K Dash Cam

2.5K Rear Camera

1080P Cabin Camera

Power Supply Cable

Car Charger

Rear Cam Cable

Adhesive

Rubber Straps x 4

Cable Clips x 5

Tool User Manual

About Redtiger

Founded in 2020, automotive electronics brand Redtiger offers high-performance dash cams that are designed to enhance safety and peace of mind for urban drivers. Catering to daily commuters and new drivers alike, Redtiger products provide reliable recording and monitoring features to help users navigate busy city streets with confidence.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Redtiger