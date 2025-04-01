Prague & Company Combines With Eisneramper

Move Bolsters Presence in New England

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the colleagues of the accounting practice of Prague & Company, P.C., are joining EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in spring 2025.

Founded in 1988 and based in the Boston metropolitan area, Prague & Company has a team of 15 professionals. Operating as a full-service taxation and accounting firm, Prague & Company's offerings include accounting, tax, and fund administration services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations worldwide. The firm focuses on high-net-worth individuals and alternative investment vehicles engaged in the real estate, timber, private equity, and venture capital sectors. (The law firm of Prague & Peters PLLC is not part of the combination and will remain an independent law firm.)

"With 37 years of dedicated service to our clients, I'm proud of how our tax and accounting practice has grown while still adhering to the highest levels of quality and personal attentiveness. In evaluating the next steps and how to offer even more, combining with EisnerAmper provides the perfect solution. We're excited about what this means for our clients and our team," said Andrew Prague, the firm's founder.

"With each client, Prague & Company works to understand the intricacies and nuances of each situation and then provides tailored guidance," says Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "As we look to the future, the team at Prague & Company will enhance our Boston presence while deepening our expertise in trusts, estates, foundations, nonprofit organizations, and closely held businesses. We warmly welcome them to the EisnerAmper family."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper , and be sure to follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE EisnerAmper

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED